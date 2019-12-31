Advertisement





by Doug Marrin, dmarrin@thesuntimesnews.com

Governor Gretchen Whitmer appointed Anna M. Frushour to the 14A District Court of Washtenaw County on Dec. 17, 2019. Frushour’s appointment fills the 14A-3 open seat located at the court’s Chelsea location.

Along with Frushour, Gov. Whitmer also appointed Jacquelyn A. McClinton to the 36th District Court in the City of Detroit and Vicky L. Alspaugh to the 5th Circuit Court of Barry County.

“We want every person who interacts with the judicial system to know that they will get a fair shot by an experienced and respected judge,” Whitmer said in a statement. “Jacquelyn, Anna, and Vicky are well-known, well-respected professionals who will ensure that their courtrooms meet this standard of excellence.”

According to the release, “Anna Frushour is a partner with Reiser & Frushour, PLLC and a private practice attorney with Frushour Law, PLLC. She primarily serves as a criminal defense attorney and has served as assigned defense counsel for the Mental Health Court, Veteran’s Treatment Court, Sobriety Court, and Street Outreach Courts in Washtenaw County. Prior to her current practice, she served as a contract attorney with the Vincent Law Firm in Ypsilanti.”

“Ms. Frushour is a member of the Attorney Discipline Board appointed by the Michigan Supreme Court. She is a former board member of the Washtenaw County Bar Association and a past president of the Washtenaw County Women Lawyers Association. She earned her Juris Doctor degree from Wayne State University and her bachelor’s degree from the University of Michigan. Ms. Frushour lives in Pittsfield Township with her husband and their two children.”

“A district court is the community court. It should reflect the values of our community,” Frushour said in the statement. “My goal will be for every person to walk out from their court experience feeling like they were heard, respected, and treated with dignity.”

The seat opened up when Judge Richard Conlin Jr. announced his resignation last September which became effective Oct. 1, 2019. Conlin would not be seeking re-election in 2020 because of the 70-year age limit for Michigan judges. Judge Conlin, who has held the seat since 1995, told MLive that he decided to retire a year early because he was diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease.

Frushour’s partial term will commence January 13, 2020 and expire at twelve o’clock noon on January 1, 2021. If Frushour wishes to seek a full six-year term, she would be required to run for reelection in November 2020.