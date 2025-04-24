Gov. Whitmer Launches $1 Million “Ticket to Tuition” FAFSA Sweepstakes

Governor Whitmer and the Michigan College Access Network (MCAN) have announced the Ticket to Tuition sweepstakes, a statewide initiative to encourage Michiganders enrolling in college for the first time to complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA).

“Filling out your FAFSA can help you save thousands of dollars on your education and with today’s sweepstakes, you can also enter to win up to $50,000 for your education expenses,” Governor Whitmer said. “Since I took office, we have made record, bipartisan investments to drive down the cost of earning a degree or skills certificate, and I’m proud that a majority of graduating seniors are now eligible to lower or completely eliminate their college tuition. As we continue working together to save Michiganders money, I encourage all high school seniors who want to go to community, private, or public college to fill out their FAFSA, save thousands of dollars while attending school, and enter to win our sweepstakes.”

FAFSA lowers the cost of college through valuable financial aid opportunities such as the Michigan Achievement Scholarship and Community College Guarantee.

“Filling out your FAFSA can help you punch your ticket to a college degree, a skills training certificate, more opportunity, and a better life,” Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist II said. “The ‘Ticket to Tuition’ sweepstakes will help more Michiganders get the skills they need to support their families at good paying jobs. Let’s keep Standing Tall so every student can ‘make it’ in Michigan.”

To enter the Ticket to Tuition sweepstakes, complete the FAFSA and text CASH to 855 50K-TICKET (855-505-8425) by 11:59 pm Friday, May 16, 2025.

To be eligible, participants must be Michigan residents who completed the FAFSA for the first time during the 2025-26 academic year. Prizes will be awarded in Michigan Education Savings Program accounts, which can be used for a variety of qualified educational expenses such as tuition and fees, living expenses, and computers and textbooks. Forty winners will receive $10,000 and ten winners will receive $50,000. For full contest details, visit TicketToTuition.com