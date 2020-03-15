Advertisement





LANSING, MICH. Today, Governor Gretchen Whitmer and Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun will provide an update on the state’s response to COVID-19.

WHO: Governor Gretchen Whitmer and MDHHS Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun

WHAT: COVID-19 Update

WHEN: Sunday, March 15th at approximately 6:00 PM, check local stations for coverage

Social Media and Live Streaming:

Twitter.com/MichStatePolice

Facebook.com/MichiganStatePolice



Audio File: An MP3 audio file will be available to download shortly after the conclusion of the update at: MichMab.com.

For situation summaries, testing results and the latest updates surrounding Coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan visit, https://www.michigan.gov/coronavirus.