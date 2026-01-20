January 20, 2026

GPS Error Leads Driver onto Railroad Tracks in Downtown Chelsea

Doug Marrin

ChelseaPublic Safety

The following report was released by the Chelsea Police Department regarding a Tuesday morning incident in downtown Chelsea in which a vehicle became stuck on railroad tracks near North Main and Jackson streets.

INFORMATION: On Tuesday, January 20, 2026, at 7:44 am, the Chelsea Police Department received reports of a vehicle that had driven onto the railroad tracks and had become stuck in the area of N. Main X Jackson Street. The Chelsea Police Department contacted AMTRAK and reported the situation and requested a temporary hold on train traffic be placed in the area. Officers were dispatched to the scene and made contact with the driver and gathered a statement about what had taken place. The driver told officers that her GPS had told her to make a right turn, causing her to turn onto the railroad tracks, instead of the intended private drive. A tow truck was requested to respond to the scene and assist with removing the vehicle from the tracks. There was no damage observed on the vehicle or the railroad tracks. The case was closed with no further action being taken.

Railroad service was reportedly delayed approximately one hour.

