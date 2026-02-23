Gregory Briggs Scholarship Now Accepting Applications from Dexter High School Students

Dexter High School students planning a career in the skilled trades can now apply for the Gregory Briggs Scholarship Fund, which is accepting applications for the upcoming year.

The scholarship is open to current Dexter High School students who intend to enroll in a post-secondary trade program, apprenticeship, or construction-related field beginning in Fall 2026. One student will receive a one-time $1,500 scholarship, which may be used toward tuition, school fees, or required tools and equipment.

For 25 years, Gregory Briggs was a cornerstone of vocational education at Dexter Community Schools, shaping minds and futures through his unwavering belief in the value of hands-on learning. Known to generations of students as a mentor, coach, motivator, and master of the building trades, Briggs dedicated his career to helping young people discover the pride that comes from working with their hands and building something real.

Briggs taught Industrial Arts, Building Trades, and later Technology Education, grounding his instruction in real-world experience and high expectations. His classroom was never just a classroom. It was a workshop for confidence, character, and career readiness.

Throughout his career, Briggs taught thousands of students the fundamentals of construction, carpentry, and the skilled trades, while instilling a work ethic, accountability, and craftsmanship. He helped write the Technology Education curriculum for the State of Michigan, leaving a lasting imprint not just locally, but statewide. During summers, he worked remodeling and building homes, ensuring his teaching remained rooted in practical, real-world application.

To honor his service and lifelong impact, his family has established the Gregory Briggs Scholarship, awarded annually to one Dexter High School senior pursuing post-secondary education or training in the building trades. Eligible paths include carpentry, construction, electrical, plumbing, HVAC, masonry, construction management, and related technical fields.

Applications are available through the Dexter High School Counseling Department or by emailing [email protected].

Application deadline: April 15, 2026

Submission method: Completed applications and recommendation letters should be emailed to

[email protected]

By investing in future tradespeople, the Gregory Briggs Scholarship ensures his passion for vocational education will continue — one student, one skill, and one future at a time.

Photo: Greg Briggs. Courtesy of the Briggs family