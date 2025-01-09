Half-Price Radon Test Kits Available for Radon Action Month

January is National Radon Action Month, and the Washtenaw County Health Department is encouraging residents to test their homes for this harmful gas. Radon test kits are $5 instead of $10 through the end of January at the Washtenaw County Health Department’s Environmental Health Division and other local municipal offices.

“Radon is the leading cause of lung cancer for non-smokers in the United States,” says Kristen Schweighoefer, MPH, RS, environmental health director. “Every home in Washtenaw County should be tested for radon, and homes with high levels should be fixed. Winter is the best time to test because homes are closed tight and people are spending more time indoors. Testing during this time gives us the best indication of risk.”

Radon is a tasteless, colorless, and odorless radioactive gas found in nearly all types of soil and rock. Radon can enter homes through cracks in the foundation, crawl spaces, hollow-block walls, floor/wall joints, and openings around floor drains and sump pumps. It can become trapped inside and build up to unsafe levels. Due to the geology in this area, it is common to see high levels of radon in Washtenaw County homes.

“Radon exposure has no warning signs,” continues Schweighoefer. “Being exposed to radon doesn’t cause headaches, nausea, fatigue, or similar symptoms. Testing is the only way to know if you and your family are at risk from radon exposure.”

Pick up a $5 radon test kit at one of the following locations through the end of January. Radon test kits will remain available for purchase at these locations after January at the regular price of $10. Some locations may have additional charges for using a credit card. Note that many municipal offices will be closed Monday, January 20th for the Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday.

Salem Township Hall – Open from 9:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. Located at 9600 Six Mile Rd, Salem, MI 48175.

Sharon Township Hall – Open from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on Thursdays. Located at 18010 Pleasant Lake Road, Manchester, MI 48158.

Ypsilanti City Clerk’s Office – Open from 8:00 am. to 4:00 p.m., Monday through Friday. Located in Ypsilanti City Hall at 1 S Huron Street, Ypsilanti, MI 48197.

Ypsilanti Township Residential Services Department – Open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday (closed for lunch from noon to 1:00 p.m. daily). Located in the Tilden R. Stumbo Civic Center at 7200 S Huron River Drive, Ypsilanti, MI 48197.

Washtenaw County Environmental Health Division – Open from 8:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., Monday through Friday (closed for lunch from noon to 1:00 p.m. daily). Located in the Western County Service Center at 705 N Zeeb Road, Ann Arbor, MI 48103.

Homes should be tested for radon every two years since new cracks can form in the foundation and radon levels can change. In addition, if a home has a radon mitigation system, testing every two years is recommended to ensure the system is functioning properly.

Although no level of radon is considered safe, the EPA recommends taking action to fix a home when radon levels are above 4.0 pCi/L. If a home does have elevated levels of radon, a qualified professional can install a system to lower the indoor radon levels. Depending on the home and contractor, a typical radon mitigation system costs from $1,000 to $2,000.

For more information, visit washtenaw.org/radon.