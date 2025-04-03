Hampton Manor of Dundee Celebrates Five-Year Anniversary

Local assisted living community Hampton Manor celebrates half a decade of serving its residents this year.

“It has been a pleasure serving many families of Dundee and surrounding communities such as Milan, Monroe, Petersburg and Saline over the last five years since our grand opening,” sales director Lisa Jordan said. “The community has had the privilege of caring for many residents from these small towns in assisted living and memory care. The community has gone from humble beginnings of a few residents moving in the first few months to a full house of thriving residents now. Word of mouth spread quickly from one family to the next.”

Hampton Manor offers a wide variety of amenities for residents, including activities such as local bus trips, a movie theater, outdoor courtyards, a library and a hair salon, along with essentials such as 24-hour care, food, housekeeping and laundry services.

“Inquiring families are surprised at how reasonable the rates are for an apartment and care,” Jordan said. “They comment on how beautiful and pleasant the community is and like all the amenities offered at no extra cost.”

Hampton Manor senior living sunroom. Photo courtesy of Hampton Manor

There are currently around 75 residents at Hampton Manor.

“We are honored to care for so many wonderful residents in the quaint town of Dundee,” Jordan said. “Offering residents and their families peace of mind during what may initially be a difficult time as a person finds they need more daily assistance. Residents can enjoy the beautiful community, meals and a full array of activities, spend time with friends they have known for years and make new ones. Many of our families went to school together or had a resident as their teacher, neighbor, or local farmer. There always seems to be a comforting connection between residents, families and caregivers.”

The community will be hosting an Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday, April 12 at 3pm for children 12 and under, weather permitting. Families are welcome to attend.

Hampton Manor of Dundee is located across from Heritage Animal Hospital at 123 Waterstradt Commerce Drive.

To schedule a tour or for more information about the community assisted living or memory care contact Lisa Jordan at 734-826-9191.