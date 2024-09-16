Hate Speech Incidents Reported at Saline High School

A message from the Saline Area Schools Superintendent went out on September 14 informing school district families of hate speech that occurred at Saline High School.

Superintendent Stephen Laatsch began his message sent out on that Saturday with:

“I am deeply saddened and outraged at the need to send this message to you all. Racism, in any form, has no place in our community, and we are committed to addressing this matter with the seriousness it deserves.”

“At the end of the school day on Friday, September 13, incidents involving hate speech were reported to Saline High School administrators. Administrators investigated immediately, reached out to victim families, and were able to identify students suspected to be involved.”

When the Sun Times News reached out to the school district on Sept. 17, district officials said the investigation was still ongoing.

Here is the rest of Laatsch’s message:

I’d like to remind families of the consequences of hate speech acts, as defined in our student handbooks: Saline Area Schools will not tolerate or accept hate speech (acts) on the basis of race, ethnicity, gender, gender identity, sexual orientation, religion, age, ability / disability, nation, or origin or any other similar ground. Students who engage in hate speech (acts) will experience a three-pronged approach to intervention that includes discipline, education, and restorative practices. Student(s) will receive age-appropriate disciplinary consequences that could include detention, suspension from school (in/out) for a period of time up to ten days… The District reserves the right to invoke more severe discipline including the involvement of law enforcement and/or an administrative recommendation for expulsion.

I understand that incidents like this often have a ripple effect throughout our school and broader community. In response to that reality, we are convening a team to provide additional support to students and staff on Monday and throughout the coming weeks. No student, staff member, or individual should ever feel unsafe at Saline Area Schools.

Alongside the City of Saline, I’d like to reaffirm our commitment to our values as a school district and community. Saline Area Schools supports students in becoming ethical and responsible citizens. Students demonstrate this attribute when they see beyond themselves to the needs of others, contribute to their community, promote social justice, take responsibility for the environment, and demonstrate respect, empathy, and compassion. As a city, Saline is committed to fostering a community where all individuals are respected, valued, and safe, regardless of their race, ethnicity, or background.

While the actions of individuals are never representative of our community as a whole, incidents like this remind us all that we must continue to stand up against racism and other acts of discrimination. It is my sincere hope that our community will come together, reflect on how we can do better, and actively work toward a more compassionate and inclusive community.

This work continues in our schools and begins at home. The following resources are appropriate for families to review and may serve as a guide for meaningful discussions.

Saline Area Schools staff are prepared to support students in our buildings on Monday. If your student is in need of additional resources, please reach out to a building administrator, counselor, or social worker, or utilize the resources provided by our partners at Care Solace.

I’m hopeful for better days ahead.

Sincerely,

Stephen D. Laatsch, PhD

Superintendent

Saline Area Schools