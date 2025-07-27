Helados Mexico and La Michoacana Ice Cream Recall

Tropicale Foods has issued a recall for certain Helados Mexico and La Michoacana ice cream products due to undeclared milk, posing a risk to those with milk allergies. The recall affects numerous items, including La Michoacana’s Coconut, Strawberry, and Bubble Gum flavors, and Helados Mexico’s Mini Variety Cream packs, with best by dates ranging from October 2026 to July 2027. This oversight was discovered during a label audit and has led to at least one reported illness.

Consumers are advised to check their freezers for these products and dispose of them if they have allergies or sensitivities to milk. The items were distributed nationwide at retail locations. For questions, contact Tropicale Foods at 909-563-3090, Monday through Friday, 8 am to 5 pm PT.

To ensure your safety, review your purchases and reach out to the manufacturer for more information or a potential refund.

