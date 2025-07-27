July 28, 2025

Help keep local news alive—donate to support our community reporting!Donate

Sign up
Log in

Helados Mexico and La Michoacana Ice Cream Recall

Food Recalls

Recalls

Helados Mexico and La Michoacana Ice Cream Recall

Tropicale Foods has issued a recall for certain Helados Mexico and La Michoacana ice cream products due to undeclared milk, posing a risk to those with milk allergies. The recall affects numerous items, including La Michoacana’s Coconut, Strawberry, and Bubble Gum flavors, and Helados Mexico’s Mini Variety Cream packs, with best by dates ranging from October 2026 to July 2027. This oversight was discovered during a label audit and has led to at least one reported illness.

Consumers are advised to check their freezers for these products and dispose of them if they have allergies or sensitivities to milk. The items were distributed nationwide at retail locations. For questions, contact Tropicale Foods at 909-563-3090, Monday through Friday, 8 am to 5 pm PT.

To ensure your safety, review your purchases and reach out to the manufacturer for more information or a potential refund.

Image 5: Product labels La Michoacana and Helados Mexico brand ice cream

Link to original article.

Latest articles

Helados Mexico and La Michoacana Ice Cream Recall

Food Recalls

Special Weather Statement Issued 2:16PM for Washtenaw County

Weather Alerts

Square Ad - 300x300 - Tribble Painting
Square Ad - 300x300 - Tribble Pressure Washing
Square Ad - 300x300 - Ride the Wave Bus
Square Ad - 300x300 - Chic Boutique

UPCOMING EVENTS

View Calendar
Add Event
The Sun Times News Logo

The Sun Times News is the hub of the most useful information in Chelsea, Dexter, Milan, and Saline.

Map pin icon 8123 Main St Suite 200 Dexter, MI 48130
Phone icon +1 (734) 268-6269

How to Submit

Useful Links

Subscribe

Subscribe to our free daily newsletter to stay on top of all the local news.

Copyright © 2025 The Suntimes News