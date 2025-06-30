Help needed: International Students want to come to Saline and Dexter High Schools

A group of students are looking for some local help, so they can attend high school this upcoming school year.

Jyl Barnett Nolan, the Local Coordinator for Educatius, says six international students need to find host families in both Dexter and Saline for next year, or they will not be able to come to the U.S.

“These international students cannot come to the U.S. unless they have a family, based on visa requirements, so it is of the utmost importance that we find families before the window of them obtaining visas closes,” Barnett Nolan said.

Educatius, which is the world-leading organization dedicated to high school programs for international students, has been in the local community for the past 15 years. It has brought hundreds of students to study here.

Barnett Nolan said it would be a shame to see this cultural connection come to an end.

“For over 15 years, these students have changed the face of our communities,” Barnett Nolan said. “They are athletes, scholars, friends, club and community members who contribute to our communities in more ways you can count! They teach us about their cultures and ways we can learn to get along better with each other. The students constantly give of themselves while they reside in our local homes and share in this cultural exchange with their families. It truly is an amazing experience that has the ability to change lives!”

Here are the students in need and a little bit about them:

SALINE:

Bruno from Spain (12th grade): He enjoys playing soccer, cooking his own, healthy meals and spending time with his family.

Vinicus from Brazil (12th grade): He has dreamed of living in the United States his whole life! He ispassionate about playing soccer, swimming, and track and field.

Pedro from Brazil (10th grade): He enjoys playing basketball, and practices mixed martial arts and wrestling.

DEXTER:

Rafaela from Brazil (11th grade): She enjoys playing sports and staying active, especially bodybuilding and footvolley, a sport similar to volleyball.

Poon from Thailand (11th grade): He enjoys weightlifting, playing soccer, and is an experienced football player.

Jayda from Thailand (11th grade): She is an avid basketball player and loves to swim.

If you have ever felt hosting an international student may be something you would like to explore, Barnett Nolan said please consider your support of one of these students. They need a local family to be given a visa to study. Please help spread the word.

Educatius host families receive a $400 monthly stipend to offset the costs of hosting and training/local support to serve in this role successfully.

Contact Local Coordinator, Jyl Barnett Nolan, at [email protected] to learn how you can have an impact on the life of a student whose dream it is to study in America.

For more information, go to https://www.educatius.org/become-a-host-family .

This is a life-changing opportunity and program with cultural exchange resulting in better cross-cultural understanding while also gaining a “family member” for a lifetime.

Photos courtesy of Educatius

First photo:

The Talvitie Family of Saline who will host their 4th student next school year.

From left to right: Host brother Michael Talvitie, host father Chris Talvitie, host sister Zoe Talvitie, host mom Tammy Talvitie and international student Tiago from Brazil. He went on to play soccer for SHS as well as Saline FC.

2nd photo: The Robson Family of Saline who hosted their 2nd international student this year.

From left to right: Christmas with both their international students over the last two years! Host mom Kelly Robson, host father Adrian Robson, host brother Ryker Robson, international student from 2023-24 Chau from Thailand, and international student from this year, Ari from Spain.