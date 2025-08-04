Help Shape Dexter Township’s Future

Dexter Township has scheduled a strategic planning session for August 27, at Dexter Township Hall, and they want to hear from the community.

Announcing the upcoming meeting, the township said, “Resident input is essential as we set priorities and plan for the future of Dexter Township.”

The Sun Times News followed up with township supervisor Lonnie Scott to learn more.

“The upcoming strategic planning session will serve as an update to the previous board’s strategic plan, which concluded at the end of 2024,” Scott said. “Rather than developing an entirely new plan, the board chose to review and refine the existing one.”

Scott said “public input, along with insight from elected officials, will play a vital role in shaping this important guiding document for the years ahead.”

Township Trustee Karen Sikkenga, who has conducted strategic planning sessions for many prestigious organizations, including the US Botanic Gardens, in her private consulting practice, will lead the session.

In the plan that concluded last year, the vision statement said “our township is an engaged community that preserves the natural beauty and ecology of sustainable farms, waterways, open space, and residential areas. We enjoy clean and plentiful water resources, quality roads, communications, and infrastructure that better our daily lives.”

In the pan were some strategic goals, including:

“Environmental Stewardship: Be good stewards of the environment through township government policies, operations, and programs.”

“Community Enrichment: Provide amenities and programs to increase the quality of life of residents.”

The session will take place from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 27, at Township Hall, 6880 Dexter-Pinckney Road.