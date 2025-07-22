Help Webster Township Create a Parks and Recreation Plan

Webster Township needs the help of its residents if it wants to compete for future funding help, and it starts with completing a survey.

The 2025 Webster Township Recreation Plan Survey is an opportunity for residents to ultimately help form a Parks and Recreation Plan. The township said the plan will guide park development and management decisions through 2030, as it provides a strategic and actionable framework to guide planning and development of local parks and recreation resources.

“Your feedback will help guide the Parks and Recreation Plan and provide valuable insights into what parks and recreation improvements you would like to see in Webster Township over the next five years,

the township said on its webpage.

This idea goes back to 2023, when the Township Board approved a plan to develop a park on township grounds. The township’s Parks and Recreation Committee (PRC) are tasked with finding grant opportunities to help fund the park. The committee had identified a source of grant funding from the Michigan Department of Natural Resources (MDNR), but in order to qualify for funding for parks and recreation, the MDNR requires communities to provide a five-year Parks and Recreation Plan that is used to strategically plan and develop an actionable framework for maintaining and improving local parks and recreation resources.

The township said, “The Webster Township Parks and Recreation Plan is intended to be the ‘road map’ for the decisions made in the next five years regarding the development and management of parks and recreation facilities in Webster Township for current and future community needs.”

Community input is essential, the township said, in order “to shape this plan and ensure it reflects your needs and priorities.”

“Whether you enjoy hiking, biking, sports, nature, or simply quiet green spaces, this is your chance to guide how we plan and develop recreational opportunities in the Township over the next five years,” the township said.

Survey questions include: What is your level of satisfaction with the available options for active and passive recreation in Webster Township for the following age groups? How often do you or your family travel outside of Webster Township (max. 15 miles) for your active or passive recreation needs?

To complete the survey go to https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/WebsterTwp5YearParksPlan and for more information go to https://www.twp.webster.mi.us/services/2025_parks_and_recreation_master_plan.php.