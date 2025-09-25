Helping Kids with ADHD Thrive in School

ADHD affects about 1 in 11 children – how parents can recognize the signs and support success in and out of the classroom

Author| Beata Mostafavi for Michigan Medicine

Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, or ADHD, affects about 11% of children in the United States – and one of the biggest areas it shows up is in school.

As expert Jenny Radesky, M.D., explains it, ADHD simply means a child’s brain processes information differently.

“Kids with ADHD often think in a ‘lantern’ way—they notice lots of things at once,” said Radesky, a developmental behavioral pediatrician at University of Michigan Health C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital who treats children with ADHD.

“But school usually asks them to think like a flashlight, focusing on just one thing at a time, like a math worksheet.”

That mismatch can lead to academic struggles and social challenges.

“Kids with ADHD are often creative, curious, and full of ideas,” Radesky said.

“But without the right support, they might start feeling like something’s wrong with them. They may avoid school, feel frustrated or lose confidence in their ability to learn.”

Radesky explains how to spot ADHD in your children, what steps you can take and how you can support them through common school challenges.

How ADHD shows up in young children

Early signs of ADHD can be easy to miss or mislabel, Radesky notes, since it often shows up as more rambunctious, impulsive or disruptive behavior in early childhood.

Some of the earliest clues show up as:

High energy or constant motion

Impulsivity, like knocking over other kids or interrupting frequently

Sensory-seeking behaviors, such as biting or needing to move a lot

Bigger-than-typical emotional outbursts or tantrums

Difficulty adapting to routines, especially in preschool or group settings

If your child is struggling to go with the flow at daycare or preschool, you may get more calls from teachers or notice increased frustration at home.

“Although these experiences can be concerning to parents who are worried about their child being different, it’s a good thing when teachers flag behaviors early,” Radesky said.

“There are many different educational approaches that we can use to help children learn how to control those impulses, handle big emotions and manage sensory-seeking behaviors.”

Differentiating between ADHD and typical childhood behavior

All kids show some sort of impulsiveness, trouble concentrating or handling their emotions at times.

According to Radesky, there are two key signs that suggest ADHD compared to just the normal ups and downs of childhood behavior:

The behavior is affecting daily life across multiple settings.



“If your child is struggling not just at school, but also with friendships and there are many arguments at home, that’s a red flag,” Radesky said. The challenges aren’t improving with age.



“As their brains mature, most kids learn self-control and how to focus. By ages four or five, they’re learning to stay in line and wait to speak until they’re called on,” Radesky said. “If that continues to be hard for your child that’s another possible sign of ADHD.”

Sometimes ADHD becomes more obvious in early elementary school, especially when academic tasks like reading, writing or math become more demanding.

In girls, who are more likely to have inattentive-type ADHD, learning challenges and anxiety may be the presenting signs.

“Kids with ADHD may have trouble focusing on specific tasks at hand,” Radesky said. “This frustration could show up as acting out or withdrawing.”

What to do if you suspect ADHD

If you’re concerned about your child’s behavior, you should start by talking with your pediatrician, Radesky says.

“ADHD is very common and often runs in families,” she said. “Your health care provider can help assess whether it’s ADHD and discuss options for treatment or school accommodations.”

“It’s often something that we can easily manage if it’s detected within the school age,” she added. “Kids can do incredibly well when their needs are understood and met.”

School supports and accommodations that make a difference for ADHD

Children with ADHD often learn best with flexibility and structure.

“Children with ADHD may struggle to focus, like to wiggle their body more and like a lot of different sensations. This may make it hard for them to follow the same routine that all of their classmates seem to do with ease,” Radesky said.

“Working in more intentional breaks from the classroom and ensuring some predictability in the day can help them stay focused and regulated.”

She says classroom accommodations might include:

Movement breaks: Letting a child take a quick walk or stretch to regulate their energy.

Visual schedules: Helping them know what’s happening next to reduce anxiety and increase focus.

Seating adjustments: Placing them closer to the teacher or away from distractions.

Chunking tasks: Breaking down assignments into smaller steps.

Extra time on tests: Reducing time pressure for kids who need more processing time.

Emotion regulation support: Teaching strategies for how to take breaks or ask for help when overwhelmed.

Radesky also encourages parents to work with schools to set up a 504 plan or Individualized Education Program, also called an IEP, for more formal support.

“Every child is different,” she said. “It’s about finding what works for your child and creating a supportive learning environment.”

Reducing homework struggles at home with ADHD

Homework can be a major source of stress for kids with ADHD — and for their parents.

“It can be challenging for kids with ADHD to initiate and maintain focus on something that feels hard for their brain so they might need more help staying on track,” Radesky said.

That might mean:

Having a parent nearby to check in on progress

Creating a quiet, distraction-free homework space

Using timers or visual cues to break homework into short sessions

Rewarding effort with breaks, snacks or outdoor time

Avoiding use of AI to take shortcuts with homework, since it’s important for children with ADHD to handle mental challenges

When behavior issues arise at school from ADHD

Kids with ADHD may sometimes be disciplined at school for challenging behavior.

Radesky encourages parents to dig deeper and advocate for their child.

“Behavior is communication,” she said. “Instead of just punishing a child, we need to understand what’s driving the behavior.”

For example, she says, if they’re acting out because they don’t understand the schoolwork, then they may need additional academic support.

Others may be experiencing sensory overload because the school classroom is too bright or busy or the lunchroom is overwhelming them.

In those instances, you may ask if your kid could sit in a quieter place for lunch or move seats in the classroom.

If they’re struggling with social interactions with another child, then maybe a social skills group could help them.

“These are teachable moments,” Radesky said. “With compassion and the right tools, we can help kids build the skills they need.”

Creating structure and support at home with ADHD

Children with ADHD do best when there’s structure and predictability at home, Radesky says.

“When kids come home, it helps to have a clear routine: when is snack time, when are they expected to do homework, and when do they get screen time,” she said.

“If there’s no structure, they’ll naturally gravitate to what’s most fun and easiest, which is often video games or screens. But teaching them to manage responsibilities before play helps build self-control and independence.”

Radesky emphasizes that kids with ADHD just need to be supported in ways that align with how their brain works.

“With the right tools, structure, and understanding, kids with ADHD can thrive in school, at home, and in all part of their lives,” she said.

