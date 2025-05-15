May 15, 2025

Lonnie Huhman

EducationSaline

Helping to Build Community at the Saline Leadership Institute

Saline Leadership Institute

The Saline Leadership Institute (SLI) is looking for some great candidates to sign up for this year’s program, which begins in September. SLI is dedicated to helping participants learn time-proven skills and tools that enhance personal, professional and community development.

It’s structured to be a fully engaging learning experience that brings together a diverse group of community members interested in personal development, enhancing their leadership skills and building community. 

Registration for the SLI is now open until Aug. 25.

This will be the 25th program. It begins with a two day retreat (no overnight) while the class will meet once a month from October to April 2026. A couple of examples of class topics include for September: Personal Values & Vision, Multi- generational workforce, Mental Models & Teambuilding and then in October: Outdoor Team Building.

According to its webpage, the SLI was founded in 1998 by Bill Lavery, Dan Stotz and Gretchen Driskell to help participants learn skills and tools to enhance personal, professional and community development.

A big part of the program aims to help contribute to an individual’s commitment to community involvement with them making lasting valuable relationships with other participants.

To learn more go to: https://www.salineleadershipinstitute.com/

