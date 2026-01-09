HerbsForever Dietary Supplements Recall Alert

January 09, 2026

HerbsForever LLC has initiated a recall of certain dietary supplements due to the risk of undeclared wheat, posing a potential hazard for individuals with wheat allergies. This recall is a critical health alert for consumers across the United States, as the affected products were distributed nationwide via mail order.

The recall involves 45 units each of Hingwastik Churna powder and Gastro Care capsules. The Hingwastik Churna Powder comes in a 100 gm amber PET bottle with UPC 807814006224, batch number 622-2, and an expiry date of June 2029. The Hingwastika Extract capsules are sold in 60-count bottles, each capsule 800 mg, with UPC 807814001335, batch number 133-14, and an expiry date of April 2029. Gastro Care is packaged in a 90-capsule white plastic bottle, each capsule 800 mg, with UPC 807814001243, batch number 124-4, and an expiry date of January 2029.

The issue was identified during a routine FDA inspection at the manufacturing facility in India. Consumers in possession of these products should refrain from using them and contact HerbsForever LLC at [email protected] for return instructions and a refund. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is aware of this recall. Consumers should check their supplements and take immediate action if they have these products.

