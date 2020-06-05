Hello!

We are ready to kick off June with our first onsite market! Saturday is the day! We are excited and know that you are, too! We are SO grateful for all your love and support during this time.



As we prepare for our opening, we will keep you up to date weekly so you know what to expect especially now that shelter in place has been lifted. We will be carefully following our Covid-19 Safety Precautions listed below until further notice.





Parking

The most important thing is that we are patient with each other in the parking lot. There will spaces reserved for online orders, please do not park there unless you are doing an order pick up! Spaces will be limited in the Palmer Lot so we encourage you to park on a side street. This will help avoid frustrations with parking and reduce congestion.



Order Pick Up

If you would like to place an online order for Saturday be sure to head to our website. Orders are due by 6 pm Thursday night (tonight). Online orders and pickups will continue for Saturdays ONLY. Plan to pick up your order at the usual time – 10:30 to 12:30. There will be three parking spaces reserved for online orders. You will be greeted by a volunteer and your order will be assembled as quickly as possible.





Covid-19 Market Safety Precautions



Please read and be familiar with our market protocols. This will help us create a space that is safe for everyone to access fresh and healthy foods. Show your support by following these safety protocols: If you have any signs of illness, please stay home. Please only send 1-2 people from your household. We encourage you to wear a mask. Vendors, volunteers, and market staff are required to wear masks and gloves.Practice social distancing of 6-10 feet and do not linger. Get in and out, and safely home. Wash and sanitize your hands at our handwashing stations. Hand sanitizer will be provided throughout the market.One-way pedestrian traffic will be set up to reduce congestion – one entrance, one exit. Please follow the signs and cones. Take a look at the map so that you are familiar with our set up. Allow vendors to choose, assemble, and bag your items. They will take good care of you! :)Please do not sample or touch any product you are not buying.**This list is subject to change.

We ask for your understanding and patience during this time. Our goal is to make our market safe and accessible to our community.

