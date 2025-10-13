Here’s What You Can Expect Weather-Wise This Fall in Washtenaw County

Photo: Ann Arbor in Autumn. Credit: Mak Studio | iStockphotos

02 Source: NOAA

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) says Washtenaw County can expect a warmer-than-normal fall this year. According to the agency’s latest seasonal outlook, temperatures from October through December 2025 are likely to be higher than average across most of Michigan, including Chelsea, Dexter, and Saline.

Source: NOAA

Typically, fall temperatures in Washtenaw County range from the low 60s in October to the upper 40s by November, with overnight lows dropping from the mid-40s to the mid-30s. This year, NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center estimates a 33% to 40% chance of above-average temperatures, meaning a modest tilt toward a milder fall, suggesting warmer days are somewhat more likely than usual, though near-normal conditions remain possible.

The outlook ties into the current La Niña pattern developing in the Pacific Ocean, which often brings mild autumns followed by colder, snowier winters across the Great Lakes. La Niña occurs when sea surface temperatures in the central and eastern Pacific Ocean are cooler than normal, which shifts global weather patterns, including jet stream paths that influence North American climate.

NOAA forecasters expect La Niña to persist through the winter before easing in early 2026.