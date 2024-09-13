Heydlauff’s Appliances Announces Warehouse Sale

Community News

Heydlauff’s Appliances, a trusted name in home appliances since 1928, is thrilled to announce its highly anticipated Warehouse Sale, offering customers significant savings on a wide range of premium appliances. The event will occur from 10 am until 2 pm on Saturday, September 28th, at their warehouse location at 710 West Industrial Drive, Chelsea’s Industrial Park. It provides a rare opportunity to purchase high-quality appliances at unbeatable prices.

Shoppers can expect exclusive deals on brands like GE, Frigidaire, Bosch, and more. This sale includes overstock, floor models, discontinued items, and scratch-and-dent appliances; all marked down for this limited-time event. With deep discounts on refrigerators, ovens, washers, dryers, beverage centers and dishwashers, customers can revamp their kitchens or laundry rooms at once at these prices.

“This is our FIRST ever Warehouse Sale,” said Jake Heydlauff, Co-owner of Heydlauff’s Appliances. “It’s an incredible opportunity for customers to upgrade their appliances with top brands and significant savings. There’s something for everyone, and our team is excited to help our customers find exactly what they need.”

In addition to the exceptional savings, Heydlauff’s team of experts will be on hand to provide personalized advice and recommendations, ensuring that customers select the perfect appliances for their homes. With Heydlauff’s commitment to customer satisfaction and renowned service, shoppers can enjoy a stress-free buying experience.

Event Details:

Date: Saturday, September 28, 2024

10:00 am – 2:00 pm Contact: For more information, visit sales@heydlauffs.com, or call 734-475-1221.

Whether you’re looking for a single replacement or planning a complete remodel, don’t miss this chance to score unbeatable deals during Heydlauff’s Warehouse Sale.