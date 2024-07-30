Heydlauff’s Appliances Hosting Chef Series #10 

Community News

Chef Series #10 will take place on Saturday, August 17, from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm, in Heydlauff’s Appliances New Living Showroom. The Chef Series features local chefs on the third Saturday of each month. They took a hiatus in June and July and are back.

Chef Series #10 will spotlight Zingerman’s Roadhouse Executive Chef Bob Bennett. Space is limited; contact sales@heydlauffs.com or call 734-475-1221.

“My passion is giving everyone involved an experience. Whether it is a Special Dinner or a burger at 9 pm on a Monday night, it is all about the process.”-Bob Bennett, Executive Chef.

Chef Bob Bennett is passionate about the people he works with, the food they cook, and the guests they serve at the Roadhouse. It shows in everything he does and is a testament to his tenure with Zingerman’s.

Bob is a graduate of Dexter High School and has attended the Washtenaw Community College Culinary Program. He has worked for Zingerman’s since 2002, starting on the Deli sandwich line. When Zingerman’s Roadhouse opened, he was offered a position to cook and helped get the building ready for service by painting it. Since then, he has worked in every position in the Roadhouse kitchen, moving steadily from Line Cook to Supervisor to Sous Chef, and now the Executive Chef of a James Beard Award-winning restaurant.

When Bob isn’t running the Roadhouse kitchen, he devotes his time to his lovely wife, Keri, and their two children.

Chef Bob Bennett – Courtesy of Zingerman’s Roadhouse

Join Chef Bob on August 17 from 11 am to 1 pm; he will feature buttermilk fried chicken and local blueberry cobbler.

Chef Bob is also bringing snacks: Fried saltines with pimento cheese and housemade hotlink sausage

Mark your calendars for the third Saturday of every month, 11 am – 1 pm, for future Chef Series.

For more information about Heydlauff’s Appliances and the upcoming Chef Series, please get in touch with sales@heydlauffs.com or call 734-475-1221.