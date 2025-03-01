Heydlauff’s Appliances Welcomes Back the Chef Series!

Heydlauff’s Appliances is thrilled to announce the return of the Chef Series. The first event will occur on Thursday, March 20, from 4:30 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. in their Live Showroom at 113 N. Main Street, Chelsea.

This special event will showcase Chef Kyle from the Grateful Crow Restaurant. Chef Kyle Bragg, a native of Chelsea, graduated from Chelsea High School and attended Schoolcraft College’s Culinary Program. Jake Heydlauff welcomes attendees: “Join us for an evening filled with culinary delights as Chef Kyle demonstrates her cooking skills and passion for food. Heydlauff’s Live Showroom features state-of-the-art appliances from Wolf, Sub-Zero, and Cove brands.”

The 2025 Chef Series season will start on Thursday evenings: March 20, May 15, August 21, and November 13. Please mark these dates on your calendar. Don’t miss out on this exclusive opportunity to see advanced technology appliances in action while enjoying delicious food. Space is limited, so contact sales@heydlauffs.com or call 734-475-1221 to secure your spot.