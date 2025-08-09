Heydlauff’s Live Kitchen Returns Aug 21

Community News

Heydlauff’s Appliances Chef Series will continue Thursday, Aug 21, from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m., as they welcome back Chef Emily.

During this unique event, Chef Emily will demonstrate the art of cooking, preparing steamed salmon with chimichurri sauce and demonstrating how to steam small meals in parchment, perfect for single or double servings.

Chef Emily began her culinary journey by catering alongside her mother, Sherry McKenzie. She later worked at Chelsea Market and the Common Grill and has also taught cooking classes at Robin Hills Farm. In 2019, Chef Emily assumed leadership of the Chelsea Alehouse Kitchen. These days, Emily combines her extensive food service experience with family recipes and culinary inspirations to create exciting and innovative dishes.

“Heydlauff’s Live Kitchen is not just about cooking; it’s about transforming how you experience food,” says Jake Heydlauff.

Space is limited, and spots can be purchased by contacting [email protected] or calling 734-475-1221. The 2025 Chef Series season will include a final 2025 event on November 13, featuring La Baguette.