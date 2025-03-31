Hidden Literary Gems Found in Ann Arbor Thrift Stores

Discover Affordable Books with History and Character

Photo: Dawn Treader Books. Instagram: dawntreaderbooks

Thrift stores are a goldmine for anyone who loves books. Beyond the racks of vintage clothing and eclectic decor, these shops often feature well-loved books that come with their own histories. Whether you’re an avid reader or simply looking for something new to explore, Ann Arbor’s thrift stores offer a diverse range of literary treasures.

Popular Thrift Shops for Book Lovers:

1. Salvation Army Thrift Store

Located at 1621 S. State Street, the Salvation Army Thrift Store is a popular spot for finding secondhand books. With a constantly rotating inventory, you’re bound to stumble upon novels, poetry collections, and even rare editions at budget-friendly prices.

2. Dawn Treader Book Shop

A second hand treasure trove containing used and rare books located at 514 E Liberty St. Both well-loved and well-preserved books are bought and sold at this quaint bookstore where you can find a vast selection of genres and different worlds to discover with an offering of power 70,000 titles. Make sure to check out their online space as well for greater opportunities to source and sell books!

3. University of Michigan Book Exchange

Specifically targeting UofM students, the book exchange seeks to offer the acquisition of class textbooks and novels at lower price points. Whether buying or selling, online or in-person, students are able to possess the necessary requirements without taking out another loan just to be able to read.

4. PTO Thrift Shop

Located at 3500 Washtenaw Ave, PTO Thrift Shop is another great place to browse for books while supporting local schools. Its ever-changing stock means you never know what literary gems you might find, from contemporary fiction to vintage classics.

Ann Arbor PTO Thrift. Source: a2ptothriftshop.org

Why Shop at Thrift Stores?

Thrift stores offer a unique opportunity to find books that come with character—paperbacks that have been lovingly dog-eared or hardcover editions that have stood the test of time. Plus, with prices that make books accessible to everyone, these stores ensure that literature remains within reach of all readers. The joy within previously loved books can be found in the little notes in the margin debating the antagonist’s true intentions, or the little rips on the bottom of the page from turning too quickly in the thrill of the words to be read on the next, or simply a highlighted passage that at one point was a message to never be forgotten.

For those who love the thrill of the hunt, thrifting can also lead to unexpected discoveries—books that have been passed from hand to hand, each one a part of a larger story. As Frederick Douglass once said, “Once you learn to read, you will be forever free,” emphasizing how books open doors to new possibilities.