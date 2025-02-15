High School Students, Public Invited to STEAM Week at WCC February 25-27

High school students and community members are invited to participate in STEAM Week activities February 25-27 at Washtenaw Community College (WCC). Science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics (STEAM) careers will be highlighted.

WCC will bring together higher education and industry partners for on-campus and virtual interactive workshops, career presentations and scientific documentaries.

Two STEM Scholar scholarships will be awarded to students to cover tuition and books for the Summer and/or Fall semesters. Current or prospective WCC students are encouraged to apply for the scholarship. The application form is available on the STEAM Week webpage.

All STEAM Week activities are free and open to the public. To register or view a detailed schedule of the week’s events, including specific STEM career panels, visit www.wccnet.edu/steam.

STEAM Week highlights:

Tuesday, February 25

Dr. Eric Reed, Director of Student Success for the School of Education at Wayne State University, will speak through a virtual information session at 9:15 a.m.

Other virtual sessions include Dr. Susan Montgomery, Academic Coach at the Engineering Center for Academic Success in the University of Michigan’s College of Engineering; Al Lecz, WCC Advanced Transportation Center Director; Kyrsten Rue, WCC Assistant Dean of Career and Technical Education; and the Detroit School of Creative Arts, exploring the intersection of art, math and product development, as well as career panels in engineering, math and physics.

Wednesday, February 26

In-person keynotes will be presented by Rockey Black, Owner of Goldline Films, and Melissa Cischke, Project Manager of Technology and Data Services, Washtenaw Intermediate School District, at 9 a.m. in the Morris Lawrence Building (ML), rooms 103-121.

In the same location, student poster presentations will begin at 9:40 a.m., with exhibit tables set up from 9 a.m. to noon.

Thursday, February 27

A virtual keynote will be given at 9:15 a.m. by Eric Aiken, Associate Director of Student Support & Development at the University of Michigan.

Additional virtual sessions include STEM career workshops and career panels in biology, chemistry, health sciences and computer/information sciences.

An in-person evening session will be “Creativity and AI,” hosted by WCC Digital Media Arts.

STEAM WEEK AT WCC