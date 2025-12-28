December 28, 2025

High Wind Warning Issued Until 9PM for Washtenaw County

Weather Alerts

Weather

High Wind Warning Issued Until 9PM for Washtenaw County

A Severe High Wind Warning has been issued for all of southeast Michigan, including areas such as Midland, Bay, and Wayne, effective from midnight tonight until 9 PM EST tomorrow, with west winds expected to reach 25 to 35 mph and gusts up to 60 mph, posing significant threats of downed trees, power lines, and travel disruptions.

* WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with occasional gusts of 50 to 60
mph expected.

* WHERE…All of southeast Michigan.

* WHEN…From midnight tonight to 9 PM EST Monday.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.
Power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially
for high profile vehicles.

Click here to see original alert

