December 28, 2025

High Wind Watch Issued Until 10PM for Washtenaw County

A High Wind Watch has been issued for southeast Michigan, including areas such as Midland, Saginaw, and Wayne, effective from late Sunday night through Monday evening, with severe west winds potentially gusting up to 60 mph posing risks of tree and power line damage, widespread power outages, and hazardous travel conditions.

* WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible.

* WHERE…All of southeast Michigan.

* WHEN…From late Sunday night through Monday evening.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines.
Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult,
especially for high profile vehicles.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snow and blowing snow are possible which
should reduce visibilities and could make travel hazardous.

Life Back Then: A Warning for Young Romance from 1869

Doug Marrin

