HIIT the Clouds Away: Penni Jones on Her Journey with Fitness and Mental Health

Photo: Penni Jones, owner of HIIT Happy. Courtesy of Penni Jones.

Penni Jones, owner of HIIT Happy in Dexter, has an inspiring story that motivates her clients to prioritize their health—both physical and mental. Her journey into fitness didn’t begin with dreams of six-pack abs or competitive weightlifting. Instead, it grew from a deeply personal struggle with depression and a need to reclaim her mental well-being.

From Struggles to Strength

“I went to the gym occasionally, took long walks, practiced yoga,” says Jones. “But forming a routine felt impossible. “

During her childhood, fitness for Penni Jones was focused on weight loss, shaped by societal pressures linking appearance to self-worth. Over time, her aspirations evolved from emulating Kate Moss’s slender frame to admiring the strength of The Terminator’s Sarah Connor.

Despite sporadic gym visits and yoga sessions, she struggled to maintain a routine while balancing college, jobs, and relationships. After having two children, she reached a breaking point, confronting a persistent cloud of depression that deeply impacted her life.

“By 35, I had been on and off antidepressants for 16 years,” Jones recalls. “Depression was not a constant companion, just an annoying ex that would not completely go away. Pills were not strong enough ammo in my battle with post-partum. My body did not feel like my own and neither did my brain. I felt like I was walking underwater.”

How HIIT Became a Lifeline

“I hit the gym, and I hit it hard,” Jones shared, reflecting on her turning point. “As I built my routine, I felt the clouds in my brain dissipate. And if I skipped more than a few days, those clouds would try to creep back in.”

Her fitness routine became a lifeline, helping her establish a sense of control and clarity. Now, as the owner of HIIT Happy, she’s on a mission to share that empowerment with others. Jones emphasizes the importance of making fitness non-negotiable, even when life feels overwhelming.

Why HIIT Training Works for Busy Lives

“I know it’s not easy to stay on track,” she said. “There are a million things begging for attention at all times, and it feels like fitness can wait. But it can’t. For fitness to truly work, it has to be non-negotiable.”

At HIIT Happy, the focus is on high-intensity interval training (HIIT), a workout style Jones describes as both efficient and enjoyable. “I fell in love with HIIT because it is never boring and does not take as much time as traditional workouts,” she said. “Sweat it out for 30 minutes a day, feel awesome, get stronger? Yes, please.”

Mental Health Benefits of Fitness: Penni’s Perspective

HIIT involves alternating between quick bursts of intense exercise and short recovery periods, blending cardio and weight training to maximize results in less time. Jones believes this method isn’t just about physical gains but also about mental clarity and resilience.

“Losing weight and building muscle had never been enough,” she explained. “But shifting my focus to my mental health kept me going back.”

Building a Community Through Fitness

The gym itself is a welcoming space for people of all fitness levels, with classes designed to be engaging and effective. Jones hopes to inspire others to embrace fitness as a vital part of their lives—not just to look better, but to feel better.

“It’s easy to prioritize because it’s short and fun,” she said. “HIIT is a training protocol that involves cardio and weight-training exercises performed in repeated quick bursts with periods of rest between bouts.”

Jones’ journey serves as a reminder that fitness is about more than aesthetics. It’s about finding strength—both inside and out—to face life’s challenges. At HIIT Happy, that philosophy fuels every session, ensuring clients leave not just stronger but also mentally rejuvenated.

HIIT Happy is located at 7043 Dexter Ann Arbor Rd in Dexter. Visit https://www.hiithappydexter.com/ for more information.