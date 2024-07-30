Historic Gordon Hall in Dexter Receives Preservation Grant

The Dexter Area Historical Society (DAHS) has been awarded a grant to support the rehabilitation of Gordon Hall, a historic landmark in Dexter. The grant is part of a $250,000 funding package distributed by the State Historic Preservation Office (SHPO) to seven Michigan communities.

The grant comes from the federal Historic Preservation Fund (HPF)-Certified Local Government (CLG) program, which SHPO administers. This program is a partnership among local, state, and national governments to promote historic preservation at the local level, with funding provided by the U.S. Department of the Interior.

At Gordon Hall, the grant will be used to hire a contractor to undertake critical rehabilitation activities. Specifically, the funds will support structural improvements and repairs to the foundation and basement. These essential works will pave the way for the DAHS to rehabilitate the upper levels, following a rehabilitation master plan completed in 2011.

Gordon Hall, listed in the National Register of Historic Places, is a prominent historical landmark in Dexter and holds significant historical value as it was built in the mid-19th century by Samuel William Dexter, the founder of Dexter. The elegant Greek Revival mansion stands as an example of the area’s rich heritage, serving as a cultural and social hub throughout its history. This stately home has witnessed various historical events and transformations. Today, Gordon Hall is a cherished symbol of Dexter’s historical roots and community pride, often hosting educational tours and events that connect residents with their local history.

Six other Michigan communities received grants through this program. These include Charlevoix, Coldwater, Detroit, Flat Rock, Holland, and Livonia. Each community will use its grant for various preservation activities, ranging from roof replacements to digitization of historic building surveys.

This grant represents an important step in the ongoing preservation of Gordon Hall. By addressing critical structural issues, the project will help ensure that this historic landmark continues to represent Dexter’s rich heritage for generations to come.