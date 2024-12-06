Holiday Art Show Brings Local Talent to Loch Alpine, Dec. 7 & 8

A group of talented artists from the Dexter and Ann Arbor area will host their annual Holiday Art Show on Saturday, December 7, and Sunday, December 8, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 4110 W. Loch Alpine Dr., Ann Arbor, MI 48103.

For over 20 years, the group has showcased award-winning works across various media, including oil and watercolor paintings, prints, cards, photography, ceramics, fiber arts, wooden toys, furniture, and jewelry. The pieces are artfully arranged by color and medium, creating a visually rich and inviting shopping experience.

Featured artists include Darcy Bowden, Janice Glander, Linda Heckenkamp, Angelis Jackowski, Marie Krull, Stephanie Peterson, Hilary Robinson, Laura Seligman, Dylan Swanson, and Randall Torno.

The event offers a unique opportunity to explore one-of-a-kind holiday gifts while supporting local artists. The community is warmly invited to attend!