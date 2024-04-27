Honoring Chelsea’s Top Five Academic Scholars

Chelsea’s Top Five academic performers were recently recognized and honored for their hard work.

On April 24th, five students from Chelsea High School were recognized at the annual Southeastern Conference Banquet held at Weber’s Inn.

The students were: Lillian Synder, Cypress Gabriel-Menegay, Ryan Fredrickson, Wynne Van Hoek and Gavin Taylor.

They represent CHS’s top 5 academic performers utilizing the SEC formula of G.P.A. and standardized testing performance.

CHS Principal Nick Angel said this was quite an honor for them.

“Today we recognized the top 5 academic scholars at CHS,” Angel said. “These students represent not just strong grades and test scores, but they are examples of what makes our community the most proud. They are all actively involved in clubs, athletics, music and service organizations. They are good people who have made our school community a better place.”

The banquet had another Chelsea connection as well, which was cited by Angel.

“I also wanted to personally thank Mrs. Tracie Stoffer and Wayne Welton for organizing this event on behalf of the 14 schools in the Southeastern conference,” said Angel. “In their roles as SEC Secretary and SEC Commissioner they are solely responsible for today’s banquet.”



