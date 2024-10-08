Honoring our American Revolutionary War Roots:  A New Marker Dedicates History to the Community

On October 13, 2024, at 2:00 pm at the Oak Grove Cemetery, the Daughters and Sons of the American Revolution (DAR and SAR) will honor an American Revolutionary veteran, Dr. Eleazer Root, who served at West Point, practiced medicine for over 40 years and eventually moved to Manchester, Michigan before Michigan was even a state.

Mickey McGuire, Past President of the Michigan Society of the Sons of the American Revolution and current President of the Huron Valley SAR Chapter, says “The significance of events such as this are important to continue to honor our veterans who fought for our independence, educate and re-educate our community of the importance of the American Revolutionary War, and to continue to inspire all of us to be an integral part of our community.”

Dr. Root, like many young men of his era, enlisted in 1779 at the age of 15. He served for one year, stationed at West Point, New York, contributing to the fight for American independence. This event will not only pay tribute to the brave individuals who fought for freedom but also serve as a poignant reminder of the sacrifices made for the principles of our liberty and democracy.

This dedication ceremony will take place by the resting place of Dr. Root in the Oak Grove Cemetery in Manchester, MI (18990-18620 W. Austin Road). The historic Oak Grove Cemetery was established in 1833 by Henry Annibal one of Manchester’s earliest settlers and Dr. Root in 1837, making him the first to be buried there.

Distinguished guests and local officials will speak about the importance of this historical event. Any descendants from Dr. Eleazer Root encouraged to contact the DAR chapters in Washtenaw County or the Huron Valley Chapter, NSSAR, (sca-dar.org or hvcmissar.wordpress.com) so they can be recognized.

Join us as come together to ensure that the contributions are remembered, respected and passed down through generations as part of America’s national identity. Mickey McGuires adds, “With the upcoming 250th Anniversary of our country, let us never forget the debt of gratitude we owe to those who dared to dream of a free and independent nation.”