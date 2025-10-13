October 13, 2025

Hornets Fall to Harper Woods in Battle of State Powerhouses

Mike Williamson

SalineSports

The eyes of the state were on Hornet Stadium Friday night when the Hornets hosted Harper Woods in a battle of highly ranked teams.

The Hornets entered the night ranked third in D1 and Harper Woods was the top-ranked team in D4 and the teams put on an epic battle that went down to the wire.

Saline battled from behind but could not overcome a first-half deficit and fell to the Pioneers 41-32 to fall to 6-1 overall on the season.

Carson Cherry put Saline on top with a six-yard TD run, but the Pioneers returned the ensuing kickoff for a score to tie the game at 7-7.

Saline went back on top with a field goal, but Harper Woods rushed for a pair of touchdowns in the second quarter to take a 21-10 lead at the break.

Harper Woods struck early in the third with a 54-yard scoring pass to push the lead to 28-10, but Saline did not quit.

Tommy Carr hit Lincoln Keys for a 77-yard TD pass and Carr ran in the two-point conversion to cut the lead to 28-18.

The Saline defense forced a punt and Carr then hit Keyes with a 14-yard scoring strike to make it 28-25 with two minutes left in the third.

The Pioneers answered with a five-yard TD pass to push it back the lead back to 34-25 after a missed extra point.

With just over six minutes left the Hornets struck again when Carr scrambled in from 25-yards out to cut the lead to 34-32.

Saline attempted an onside kick, but did not convert giving the Pioneers a short field.

Harper Woods drove deep in to Saline territory and converted a fourth down pass for a touchdown to seal the win at 41-32.

The Hornets will host Bedford for a chance to clinch the outright SEC Red title Friday night.

