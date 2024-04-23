SUPPORT LOCAL NEWS
Tuesday, April 23, 2024
Tuesday, April 23, 2024
Hornets Take Two from Rival Pioneer

by Mike Williamson
by Mike Williamson
The Saline softball team improved to 5-0 in the SEC Red with a doubleheader sweep of Ann Arbor Pioneer Monday.

The Hornets took game one 10-0behind the pitching of Karli Dorr.

Dorr allowed just one hit in four innings of work, striking out six and walking one. She also smacked a home run and two RBI’s at the plate.

Saline scored two runs in each of the first three innings and three in the fourth to pull away for the win.

Clara Cherry had a big game with three hits, including a home run and triple and two RBI.

Izzy Deveau had three hits and two RBI, while Sydney Hastings had two hits with a home run and RBI. Lizzy Thibeault and Ashley Malinczak had a hit and RBI, while Lily Evans, Mackenzie Shelton, and Ava Stripp each had a hit and RBI.

Deveau tossed a two-hitter, striking out six for the win in the circle for the Hornets.

Dorr and Evans had two hits and two RBI each to lead the offense.

Shelton added two hits and an RBI, Malinczak, Deveau, and Jessi Phelps had a hit and two RBI each. Hastings added a hit and two runs scored and Delaney Lee had a hit and RBI.

Saline remained unbeaten in the season with an 8-0-1 record.

 

Been covering high school sports for local teams since 1999.

