A hot shooting Grosse Pointe South team handed the Chelsea girls’ basketball team its first loss of the season 51-45 Friday night at the SC4 Showcase at St. Clair County Community College in Port Huron.

The Bulldogs could not overcome the hot three-point shooting by South and it turned out to be the difference in the game. GPS nailed 11 triples on the night to just three for Chelsea.

South’s was the biggest culprit for GPS, hitting eight three-pointers in the game and finishing with 32 points.

Downey scored 10 first quarter points to give GPS a 15-7 lead over the Bulldogs after one.

Riley Davis scored four points in the second as the Bulldogs cut the lead to 24-17 at the half.

Downey nailed three more triples in the third and scored 11 points as South pulled away to a 39-28 lead after three quarters.

The Bulldogs tried to rally in the fourth outscoring GPS 17-10, but hit just two of eight free throws in the quarter as the rally came up short.

Davis and Andrea Kowalski scored nine points each to lead the Bulldogs.

Jessi Emmert finished with eight points, Emily McCalla seven, Kiersten Anstead six, Megan McCalla four, and Sarah Kennings two.

Chelsea falls to 5-1 overall on the season. They now have a long holiday break and return to action Friday, January 10 when they travel to Pontiac Notre Dame Prep.