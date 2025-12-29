December 29, 2025

House Fire Fatality in Scio Township

Lonnie Huhman

DexterPublic Safety

Scio Township firefighters found a woman dead inside a residence after responding to a blaze near Wagner Road.

The call for the fire came in just after 4 p.m. on Sunday, Dec, 28, with a report of active flames in a two-story home. The fire led to multiple fire departments responding. The Sun Times News connected with Scio Township Fire Chief Andrew Houde to learn more.

Houde said the fire was at a residence on north Wagner Road, near Parkridge. He said firefighters found one deceased person, believed to be a 51-year-old, in the home.  The fire and victim were located on the second floor. 

Houde said the township fire crew extinguished the blaze with assistance from the fire departments out of Dexter, Ann Arbor City, Ann Arbor Township and Chelsea. 

As of Dec. 28, Houde said they have an ongoing investigation of the cause of the incident.

