House Fire in Chelsea

A fire caused by a fire pit bowl injures a Chelsea man and leaves the home severely damaged.

The call came to the Chelsea Area Fire Authority (CAFA) for a structure fire at 9:35 p.m. on Nov. 26. The fire was at the home at 5975 Sibley Road. CAFA Fire Chief Robert Arbini told the Sun Times News that three people were home at the time, a mom, dad and their five-year-old daughter.

Arbini said a fire pit bowl was being filled by the dad with the proper fluid, but it had a violent reaction and flashed at him. When the item reacted, Arbini said the flames caught the dad’s clothing on fire, causing first and second degree burns to his hands/arms/torso area.

After making its way through the dispatcher moguls and getting on the road, Arbini said the first arrival from their ladder and firefighters was six minutes after getting the call. He said the house is a total loss while the attached garage is salvageable and all items inside the garage are good. CAFA was aided by the fire departments from the city of Ann Arbor, Dexter, Scio Township and Manchester.

