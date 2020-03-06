Advertisement





| 3 min read | by Doug Marrin |

Gary Stauffer and Hn2H founder Ruth Ann Logue

Ruth Ann explained it all began with a text from a friend saying she was homeless. It was 2016 and little did she realize where this would lead.

Ruth Ann Logue and Gary Stauffer of the organization, House N2 Home, were guests at the Dexter Rotary weekly breakfast on March 5, 2020. Hn2H is a group of volunteers in Washtenaw County who help to provide furnishings for people in the area who are moving out of homeless shelters into rental housing.

Ruth Ann helped the woman and her children get temporary shelter with one of the area organizations. When the time in the shelter was up, Ruth Ann and friends found her a rental, but it was not in great shape. The group fixed it up, cleaned it up, and furnished it. This was just the beginning.

Advertisement

“A year later, I got a call from her landlord asking if I could do the same thing for two more women coming out of Safe House who have nothing,” said Ruth Ann. “So we did it.”

One thing led to another and by January 2019 a small group officially formed with the mission of helping people who need furnishings when transitioning from a shelter to a home. House N2 Home was born. Their intention at the time was to furnish one or two houses a month. These days the outfit three houses a week.

Photo: Hn2H Facebook

Referrals come from such organizations as:

Alpha House | temporary shelter for families and their children

SafeHouse Center | provides shelter for survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault.

The Delonis Center | works with homeless people in Washtenaw County

Washtenaw County Veteran’s Services

Public schools throughout Washtenaw County

Washtenaw County Community Mental Health

Ozone House | works primarily with homeless youth

SOS Community Services | provide services for homeless families, children, and youth

Salvation Army Staples Center | temporary shelter for teens in conflict with their families

“There is a lot of need for people coming out of homelessness in our community, especially for the kids to get them something right away,” Ruth Ann told the Rotarians. “If we can’t do the entire home immediately, we try to get them beds right away, especially for the kids.”

Gary and his wife Becky were among the first to volunteer at H2H repairing and hauling furniture, fixtures, and niceties to go along with them.

“I’m a retired social worker,” Gary told the Rotarians. “When my wife and I got involved with House2Home, I was taken aback. I have never been involved with anything that has captured my passion in the way that this has.”

Gary remembers the very first home he helped furnish for a single mother with five kids. He had to repair a bed before it could be used. After fixing the bed so it could be used, the mom thanked him.

“This is the first time my kids have had a mattress since 2017,” she told him.

Gary explained that when people come out of a shelter, they are responsible to get their own place to live. Every penny they have goes into a security deposit and rent. When they move into the place, it is often empty with no money left to furnish it.

“The first thing that we do when we meet with the people who are moving in is to find out what they like,” explained Gary. “It’s not up to us to come in and make it look like our house. We want it to be their home.”

If the kids have a favorite color, say hot pink, then Hn2H finds something with that color. If there is a sports star the kids follow, they find a poster for them often spending their own money to personalize the home and give it that homey feel.

H2H accepts donations of furniture and furnishings in good repair. They will even pick it up. St. Joseph’s Mercy Hospital has donated storage space to hold the donations until used.

The organization is working on obtaining 501c3 status. Until then, they don’t pursue donations or fundraising. Things like linens, decorations, furnishings, and even an initial supply of food is paid for by the volunteers. What the group really needs is more volunteers. Anyone interested can visit the H2H website for more information and a contact link.

Referencing the Faith in Action/Avalon Housing initiative in Dexter and the concerns those opposed to it express, one Rotarian asked, “These people that you house, do they pose a significant danger to the neighborhoods where you’re housing them?”

“We are working directly with Avalon Housing now,” said Ruth Ann. “We’re working with a family that came out of Alpha House, and they are going into Avalon Housing. I have always felt safe.”

“We have been in Miller Manor multiple times. It is a high rise with hundreds of units,” she added. “Avalon Housing is so supportive and all the people that we work with are so incredibly thankful. I have never felt at all threatened.”

From their favorite colors to their kids’ favorite stars, Hn2H takes an empty and impersonal space and gives it a homey feel for those living there. They have seen firsthand the power of a friendly, lending hand and the transformative message it conveys.

As one Rotarian noted afterward, “This is a good example of people seeing something that needs to be done, and then just doing it.”