Jamie Griffin talks about the Avalon/Faith In Action housing proposal to a group people near downtown Dexter on Jan. 18.

by Lonnie Huhman

A big snow hit the Dexter community during the early morning hours of Jan. 18, leading to challenges for many, including the group known as Dexter Citizens for Responsible Government.

The DCRG had planned to have a drop-in Q&A at the Dexter District Library the afternoon of the 18th, but because of the weather the library decided to close for the day.

The group has since rescheduled two more Q&A sessions.

However, because the topic of the proposed Hilltop View Apartments is so important to them, they did end up speaking with around 20 people outside the library under the farmers’ market pavilion. While braving weather conditions that were windy and a little rainy at the time, DCRG spokeswoman Jamie Griffin spoke on the topics of city of Dexter government and the partnership between Avalon Housing/Faith in Action to bring what DCRG says is a very specific type of affordable housing being proposed across the street from Dexter’s elementary schools.

The Sun Times News attended the Jan. 18 Q&A, and then followed up with Griffin with some questions to get at the crux of the group’s concerns.

The Q&A with Griffin is an in-depth, longer piece. Griffin said brevity is not her strength, but she does her best. She said there is just so much she wants to say and so many nuances she wants to share.

She also said she’s done her best to provide sources to many of the things she’s written here.

The following is the Q&A with Griffin and it is purely a piece devoted to the DCRG giving their side.

The Sun Times News has been following this issue and has previous articles devoted to explaining it, from both sides. The Sun Times will continue to follow the issue, which includes giving Avalon/Faith In Action and the city of Dexter an opportunity to give their side of this issue.

Sun Times News (STN): What does your group want the community to know?

Jamie Griffin (JG): We want the community to know that this isn’t a debate about affordable housing—this is a conversation about several failures on the part of our local government: the failure to fully vet the sale of public property, the failure to present a consistent justification for the proposed use of the property, the failure to prioritize the city’s needs above the county’s, the failure to place greater weight on the input of citizens than on that of special interests, and the failure to engage in an actual public dialogue with citizens about this policy decision.

As such, although information provided by Avalon Housing and Faith In Action has some relevance to the conversation, this is not a conversation between citizens and either non-profit; rather, this conversation is between citizens and the local government elected, appointed, and hired to represent them. Unfortunately, our local government has yet to realize that and continues to defer opportunities for public engagement about this topic to the organizations with a vested interest in this particular deal.



STN: What are your specific concerns?

JG: Our concerns are multi-faceted and pertain to the following aspects of this development: the mismatch between Dexter’s outstanding housing needs and the housing needs that the proposed development will meet, the lack of response to concerns about the development’s proximity to the schools, and, most importantly, the words and actions of our local government.



STN: What was the goal of the meeting at the library? Will there be another?

JG: As I mentioned previously, our concerns are multi-faceted and our efforts to share them have included multiple methods and multiple voices. The goal of our meeting at the library was to take 30 minutes or so to sum up our efforts over the past several months and to answer any questions people had. Fortunately, we were still able to make that presentation to a group of residents who met us outside near the library.

Our tentative plan is to host another meeting at the library next Monday, January 27 at 6p.m. and again on Saturday, February 1 at 10 a.m.

STN: Who do you think would be moving into these units?

JG: Based on information provided by Washtenaw County, as of August 2019, 38 families throughout the entire county were eligible for placement in permanent supportive housing. The proposed development consists of 15 permanent supportive units, of which 9 are reserved for families. My understanding is that those 9 units will be filled by any of the 38 families (or whatever the updated number is) currently awaiting placement in permanent supportive housing. Although FIA has indicated that they have referred over 20 families from their service area (the Chelsea and Dexter School Districts) to the county’s central intake over the past year, they cannot confirm that any of those families are actually awaiting placement in permanent supportive housing. The remaining 6 permanent supportive units are reserved for veterans referred from the VA. Placements in the balance of the development, the 9 workforce units, will be made by randomly selecting tenants from an affirmatively marketed waitlist.

Note that a referral to Housing Access to Washtenaw County does not equate to eligibility for permanent supportive housing. In fact, HAWC assists with a variety of housing needs and has a three-tiered triage flowchart differentiating among (1) individuals or families that are currently housed but in need of more affordable housing and resources to avoid facing eviction, (2) individuals or families that are at imminent risk of homelessness (will lose primary nighttime residence within 14 days), and (3) individuals or families that are currently homeless, chronically or otherwise. Individuals or families that are currently homeless are then further screened for housing program prioritization (VI-SPDAT for families; VI-SPDAT for single adults). Notably, Faith In Action cannot confirm that any of their referrals were actually eligible for permanent supportive housing.

STN: Explain the concerns over process?

JG: I touched on that a bit in the first question, but would also add:

Lack of Transparency

Although Faith In Action is a respected non-profit in our community, it is not above scrutiny. Given that our city manager is now president of the board of that non-profit, I think even greater scrutiny—and greater transparency—is warranted. Instead, this deal has been expedited. In fact, the mayor has indicated on multiple occasions that the City’s timeline was dictated by deadlines that Avalon was trying to meet and in such a way as to help Avalon score higher on their funding applications.

Consideration of Facts Only When Convenient

Further, there seems to be a pattern of behavior whereby facts are only used to inform policy decisions when they are convenient or in line with preconceived policy goals. For example, at the August 12 city council meeting, the mayor had no problem pushing back on the fire chief and council—multiple times—about the importance of determining the need for a new fire station design, and yet the city’s own housing task force was commissioned after talks with Avalon had begun and was never intended to inform that decision that is now being defended as meeting Dexter’s housing needs.

Meeting excerpt at 2:40:47: “And somebody outta be looking at the data and making data-driven decisions on this and that’s where I go back to the need thing…”

2:41:44: “The concept needs to be challenged from a need perspective.”

Inconsistent Statements

For example: In an email dated March 5, 2019, the mayor indicated that a target market analysis conducted by MSHDA for Dexter and several surrounding communities “did not factor into the Avalon decision;” however, in a post to Nextdoor on January 7, 2020, he implied that that study and the Avalon decision are part of a five-years-long effort to create “diversity in our housing options.”

Misunderstanding/Mischaracterization of Proposed Development

Several key players have compared the proposed development to Walkabout Creek Apartments, despite the fact that Walkabout Creek Apartments has never been the site of permanent supportive housing reserved for the county’s chronically homeless.

For example, in an email dated June 5, 2019, the mayor wrote: “For years, the Walkabout Creek apartments were considered low income housing, and in fact were developed as subsidized housing. Those apartments have run their course through the MISHDA program, and have been converted to a market rate option in Dexter, but my point is we have had some type of affordable housing in our community for many years that was in close proximity to the school district. Were you aware of this?”

Excerpts from a Sun Times News article dated July 22, 2019 regarding statements made by Community Development Manager Michelle Aniol at the open house hosted on July 16:

“One thing that is super important for people to understand is with this development, the city isn’t creating new policy,” said Aniol.

Aniol gave examples of affordable housing being available in the city before, an example is the Walkabout Creek apartments.

“This development will help fill that gap,” said Aniol of Hilltop View. “It isn’t any closer to the schools than Walkabout Creek. It’s walkable for students; it’s walkable for people to get to the grocery store, downtown, the library. You want a diverse community, where all types of people can live.”

Following the City Council meeting on December 9, 2019, Sheri Montaye (executive director of Faith In Action) made a comparison between the proposed development and Walkabout Creek Apartments. In a follow-up email clarifying that comparison, she wrote: “With regard to Walkabout Creek, similarities are in one of the funding sources, in terms of the affordability aspect, and it’s location near the schools.

I am certainly not an expert on Walkabout Creek, but my understanding is that it was built about 20 years ago and at that time also used the MSHDA Low-income housing tax credits as a funding stream, which required that a certain number of units were set at affordable pricing for 20 years. That affordability limitation has now timed out and the prices are now at market price so many of the tenants have had to move elsewhere. I don’t have numbers for firm details on this, but it has negatively impacted folks who had been our clients, and we know a number ultimately moved away. When this neighborhood was built, there was no known pushback from the community even though it was also affordable and subsidized, and moreover, near the schools. Those were the main thoughts we had been pondering here as we thought about the increase in affordable housing in Dexter.”

STN: How do you explain the concern for school students’ safety when school administration seems to be firmly behind the project?

JG: Based on the statements I have seen and heard from many people who support this project, school officials or otherwise, I am not confident that they understand the distinction between permanent supportive housing and workforce housing and the fundamental difference in the eligibility criteria for placement in each. For example, are they aware that the screening tool used for permanent supportive housing asks:

24. Has drinking or drug use by you or anyone in your family led your family to being kicked out of an apartment or program where you were staying in the past? ¨ Y ¨ N ¨ Refused

25. Will drinking or drug use make it difficult for your family to stay housed or afford your housing? ¨ Y ¨ N ¨ Refused

A “yes” to either question gives the family an additional point on the assessment tool in which scores above 9 are classified as assessments for permanent supportive housing/housing first.

On July 15, I asked Amanda Carlisle (executive director of the Washtenaw Housing Alliance): According to the Center for Supportive Housing, “Supportive housing is usually for those lacking housing who face a multitude of complex medical, mental health, and/or substance use issues that are co-occurring.” Are you able to characterize or quantify the need for supportive housing in Dexter? Further, are you able to quantify rates of each of these issues at the time residents begin their tenancy with Avalon Housing or other supportive housing units in the county (perhaps summary statistics based on questions 21 and 22 of the VI-SPDAT?) Lastly, are you able to quantify rates of each of these issues after various durations of tenancy (e.g., one year, two years, five years, etc.)?

Her response: We have an overwhelming need for supportive housing throughout Washtenaw County and do not quantify the need based on each city or township. Every community has individuals/families experiencing complex medical, mental health and/or substance use issues. Our initial assessment results show that approximately half of all families assessed each year using the VI-SPDAT need supportive housing. There are outcomes we track for supportive housing programs (%age of tenants who maintain housing after 1+ year, etc.) but we do not get as specific as you’re requesting. Some data may be tracked but not reported on, so I will reach out to our County staff and see if I can get anything more specific for you.

STN: How do you explain the claim that there are no homeless people in Dexter when those who work with people in these situations i.e. churches, Faith In Action, and the schools state the opposite?

JG: I don’t believe I have ever made the claim that there are no homeless people in Dexter, but please let me know if I’ve missed something. In the pamphlet we recently distributed city-wide, we did state that there is no documented need for permanent supportive housing in Dexter. See “Key Definitions” here: https://www.dextercrg.org/avalon-housing-development/documentation.

Although FIA has indicated that they have referred over 20 families from their service area (the Chelsea and Dexter School Districts) to the county’s central intake over the past year, they cannot confirm that any of those families are actually awaiting placement in permanent supportive housing.

Email from Sheri Montaye on Jan 2, 2020: “By “our people” I mean to say that we have referred at least 20 individuals or families from our service area to that list in the past year. When we think they are eligible, we refer them based on what they tell us. Once we give them the number, they then call on their own. I don’t know who among them successfully were placed on that list.”

You also might have heard that a small number of students currently enrolled in the Dexter schools are receiving homelessness assistance via the McKinney-Vento Act. The McKinney-Vento definition of homelessness is less strict than that used by HUD; thus, couch-surfers could be receiving this funding even though they are not eligible for placement in permanent supportive housing.

STN: What would you like to say that we haven’t asked about?

JG: As recently as the end of 2019, the City Council had an opportunity to press pause on this development because Avalon had not met the terms of the purchase agreement, but they voted unanimously to extend the inspection period and move forward.

STN: Would you like to share a link to the petition?

JG: https://www.dextercrg.org/avalon-housing-development/petition