| 90 sec read | by Lonnie Huhman, lhuhman@thesuntimesnews.com |

Featuring pizza weekends and some delicious sandwich options, The Lakehouse Bakery has some great food specials happening this summer.

Pizza weekends began June 26 and will run through September 26.

Customers can call in their order any time for pick up between 4 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

You can also drop in and order. They have a seating area outside with a picnic table and bench to enjoy the pizza.

“The pizza dough is made fresh using Italian pizza flour and the highest quality ingredients,” said Lakehouse Bakery owner Keegan Rodgers.



With the sandwiches, Rodgers said late last month that they will be rolled out over the next few weeks and showcase the bakery’s breads. These will also have chips and soda for a nice meal.

The sandwich menu is posted to their website and Facebook page. The pizza menu is also on the Facebook page.

They have two main options, a Build Your Own and the Margherita.

The BYO can have everything they have as toppings for 1 price $16. The Margherita has crushed tomatoes, fresh mozzarella and fresh basil for $17. Both pizzas are 12” Neapolitan thin crust.

They do have a gluten free crust for an additional $2. Any extra topping is $2

Rodgers said sandwiches will be available in their cooler all day.

“We are also getting a panini press installed so the sandwiches can be warmed up,” he said.

These food options are some great additions to the offerings at the bakery outside of Chelsea in the Waterloo State Recreation Area. It specializes in fresh, quality baked goods and wholesome savory treats.

Rodgers said what motivated them to add these options came about after they opened and heard from their customers. He said they kept getting questions from customers about what they could eat now that was a meal, but they didn’t have anything that fit that description.

“As summer went on we introduced pizzas on Friday and Saturday nights, and the response was fantastic,” Rodgers said. “People really seemed to need more meal options. Pizza is one meal option, but not practical for us during the day. I love a good sandwich and it dawned on me we could have sandwiches to go during the day and pizzas in the evening.”

The Lakehouse Bakery is located at 1534 Sugarloaf Lake Road in Chelsea and can be reached at 734-306-3394. Its website is at https://www.thelakehousebakery.com/.