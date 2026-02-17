How is the Real Estate Market in Chelsea, Dexter, Milan, Saline? Year-in-Review

By Jeff Roth, Founder, Arbor Advising, Local Real Estate Consultancy, www.arboradvising.com

What Were the Overall Trends in the Past Year?

Mixed for all communities for new listings, total sales, days on market, and median sales prices for both single-family homes and condos combined.

The chart data is for the past three years but summary numbers for the past 12 months through January 2026 as reported by the Ann Arbor Area Board of Realtors.

Let’s break it down.

New Listings

New listings were up in Saline by 20.7% and Milan by 22.4% in the last year for both single-family homes and condos-down 15% in Chelsea and 8.1% in Dexter.

Total Sales

Similar to new listings, total sales were up in Saline 5% and Milan 29.4% in the last year for both single-family homes and condos-down 10.7% in Chelsea and 9.0% in Dexter.

Days on Market

Days on market took a wild ride in Chelsea up 33.3% and Milan also up 23.8% in the past year for both single-family homes and condos-down 5.6% in Dexter and 10.0% in Saline.

Median Sales Prices

Median sales prices were up 12.7% in Saline and 8.8% in Milan in the past year for both single-family homes and condos-Chelsea was down 3.7% and Dexter 0.3%.

What can we Expect in the Coming Year?

Total sales were trending up in most communities at the end of last year.

Total sales reflected interest rates trends for last year and as rates dropped a full percentage point from the beginning of last year to the end of last year total sales increased.

If interest rates stay around current levels, which they are expected to do and are near historical averages, the housing market should continue to perform well in all communities.

Interest rate date from Freddie Mac.

Bottom Line, Results Were Mixed for all Communities Last Year But The Upward Trend at the End of Last Year for Total Sales Should Continue if Interest Rates Stay Moderated.

The clear pattern for most communities were total sales were up near the end of the year as interest rates lowered.

Lower interest rates mean buyers can afford more house for the same payment and sellers have more qualified buyers for their properties.

If the trend continues, more people may decide to make a move this year.

To Your Success!