How Tribble Painting Built a Business on Trust and Craftsmanship

From a summer job to a thriving company, Todd Tribble’s commitment to customer relationships and quality work has shaped the success of Tribble Painting.

What started as a summer job painting a single house in Ann Arbor in 1985 has grown into one of the area’s most trusted painting companies. Todd Tribble, owner of Tribble Painting, never set out to build a business—it happened naturally, fueled by the relationships he formed and the reputation he built.

“I painted one house that summer in 1985, and that was going to be my money to go to Eastern Michigan University,” Tribble recalled. “People heard that I was painting, so I continued to get phone calls. At one point, the next year, I was dropping classes to keep up with paint jobs.”

By 1992, Tribble had officially launched Tribble Painting, setting the stage for decades of steady growth. Today, the company has over 20 employees and a fleet of vehicles. Yet, despite its expansion, the heart of the business remains unchanged: a commitment to treating customers with care and respect.

Father and son team Todd and Tyler Tribble strategizing. Courtesy of Todd Tribble

More Than a Business Strategy

Unlike many companies that tout customer service as a business strategy, for Tribble, it’s simply who he is. His approach to customer relationships isn’t calculated—it’s an extension of his values, something ingrained in him long before he picked up a paintbrush.

“My dad was a cement contractor, and he was always a ‘do your best work, and the work will speak for itself’ kind of guy,” Tribble said. “Without knowing any different, that’s what I tried to emulate.”

Young Todd Tribble standing over his brother, inspecting his work and one of their father’s job sites. Courtesy of Todd Tribble

He quickly realized that while the quality of painting was crucial, what mattered just as much—if not more—to his clients was how they felt about having his team in their homes.

“What was equally, if sometimes not more important to our clients, was how they felt about us in their house, how we treated their home, how we cleaned up,” he said. “Sometimes that was more important than the paint job itself.”

This philosophy extends to his hiring practices. Tribble looks for people he trusts to uphold these values, not just employees who can wield a paintbrush well. “I always tell my employees, it takes a lot of faith for people to let us into their home when they don’t know us.”

The result? Customers who return again and again, even asking for the same painters by name.

After Todd’s dad retired from concrete work, he came to work for Todd. Courtesy of Todd Tribble

A Family Business with Fresh Energy

Tribble Painting recently welcomed a new but familiar face to the business—Todd’s son, Tyler. After working in mergers and acquisitions for several years, Tyler decided to bring his business experience back to the family company.

“I think my dad and I have always had a really good relationship, and he’s always been very open to me doing whatever I want to do in life,” Tyler said. “So there was never any pressure to join the business. That’s why it works well—because it’s something I wanted to be a part of.”

Tyler has embraced the customer-driven approach that defines Tribble Painting. “I like the everyday customer interaction. That’s what energizes me,” he said. “Painting is great because you see the instant gratification it gives the client, especially when you’re changing colors. It’s rewarding to see their joy over something as simple as a paint job.”

Growing with the Community

Beyond the work itself, Todd believes in giving back to the community that has supported his business for more than three decades.

“I’ve always felt strongly that you should give back to the place where you live, and certainly as a business owner, that holds even more true,” he said. “Your community is feeding your business, and part of that reciprocation is standing up for things in your community.”

From supporting local youth sports teams to contributing to organizations like Peace Neighborhood Center, Tribble Painting remains actively engaged in the area it serves.

And the company continues to evolve. This spring, Tribble Painting is launching Tribble Pressure Wash, a dedicated service for roof washing, gutter cleaning, window washing, and driveway cleaning—something Todd says clients have been asking for.

“We’ve washed probably 5,000 homes over the years as part of prepping for painting,” he said. “Clients have always asked, ‘Could you clean the gutters?’ or ‘What about washing the windows before you go?’ We’re finally listening—maybe a little late—but that’s a service people want.”

As Tribble Painting continues to grow, its success remains grounded in the same principles that shaped it from the start: respect for customers, a commitment to quality, and a focus on building lasting trust.

And if the last 40 years are any indication, the next 40 will be just as strong.