Howard S. Holmes II Donates Car Simulator to Chelsea Hospital’s Newly Expanded Inpatient Rehabilitation Unit

Chelsea Hospital, a joint venture hospital between Trinity Health Michigan and University of Michigan Health, announced it received a TRAN-SIT Car Transfer Simulator, which will help patients in the newly expanded Inpatient Rehabilitation Unit reclaim independence by allowing them to practice getting in and out of a vehicle safely within a controlled environment. The generous donation was made by philanthropist Howard S. Holmes II, president and CEO of Chelsea Milling Company.

To honor his father, Howard “Howdy” S. Holmes, chairman of the board and cultural and strategic advisor of Chelsea Milling Company, and his legacy as a racecar driver and leader in the community, Holmes II had the TRAN-SIT painted to look like the car Howdy drove during his celebrated career as a racecar driver. In his 20 years on the track, Howdy won many regional races and honors. He competed in the Indy 500 a total of six times before retiring from racing in 1988 to rejoin and lead his family’s business in Chelsea.

“We are so appreciative to Howard for this generous gift and the support it will bring to everyday people looking to regain their independence following a medical event,” said Ben Miles, president of Chelsea Hospital. “Not only does this donation honor the legacy of his father Howdy, but it is a testament to the man Howard is and the leader he has become in our community.”

In giving the gift, Holmes II acknowledged that his mother also instilled in him a desire to give to the hospital through her generous and tireless support of the Chelsea Hospital Cancer Center.

“As a not-for-profit organization, Chelsea Hospital relies on the generosity of civic leaders like Howard, who through a sense of community and service, give with an understanding of the vital role a strong community hospital plays in all our lives,” said Doug Ferrick, regional vice president of Philanthropy, Trinity Health – Southeast Michigan. “We are grateful for Howard’s support as we carry out our mission to be a transforming, healing presence within our community.”

The TRAN-SIT was recently unveiled in a small dedication ceremony attended by the Holmes Family and staff from Chelsea Hospital’s Inpatient Rehabilitation Unit.

Individuals or organizations wishing to join Howard and his family in supporting Chelsea Hospital’s healing mission can give online at https:\\giving.trinityhealthmichigan.org/Chelsea or call 734-649-7481.