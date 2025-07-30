Howell Artist Wins Two Top Awards at Chelsea’s Sounds & Sights Chalk Art Competition

Howell artist Eric Siebeneck won both Best in Show and People’s Choice at the 2025 Chelsea Sounds & Sights Festival chalk art competition with his astronaut-themed piece “Intergalactic.”

The 2025 Sounds & Sights Festival in downtown Chelsea featured an impressive display of creativity during its annual chalk art contest, where Howell resident Eric Siebeneck swept both top honors. His astronaut-inspired piece, titled Intergalactic, earned him the Best in Show and People’s Choice awards at this year’s Sounds & Sights Chalk Art Competition.

The contest, held on Saturday as part of the popular Chelsea Sounds & Sights Festival, invited adult participants to create 5-by-5-foot chalk art pieces on the streets of Chelsea. Siebeneck’s dynamic design stood out for its striking three-dimensional effect, highlighted by an outstretched astronaut’s hand that appeared to reach toward viewers.

“Intergalactic” by Eric Siebeneck

Siebeneck, who moved to Howell two years ago, has a background in visual arts and graphic design. A graduate of Bowling Green State University with a degree in Visual Communication Technology and an associate’s degree in Graphic Design, he spent two decades in web design and programming before changing careers in 2018 to become a professional truck driver. Despite his career shift, Siebeneck remains active in the art community and is a member of the Brighton Art Guild.

The Chelsea Sounds & Sights Festival, presented by Rick Taylor | Reinhart Realtors, is a free summer event that has been a highlight of Michigan’s festival season for more than 40 years. Drawing visitors from across the state, the festival offers live music, a car show, an art market, a farmers market, food court, sidewalk sales, kids’ activities, a TeenZone, and the signature chalk art exhibition and competition. The 2025 event ran July 25–26 in historic downtown Chelsea and was the headline celebration to Chelsea’s popular Sounds & Sights on Thursday nights, which ran from June 5 to July 31.

Before relocating to Michigan, Siebeneck participated in several chalk art contests in Findlay, Ohio, often drawing with his daughters. Now, he hopes to take part in more art shows and chalk art festivals across the region.

Photos courtesy of Eric Siebeneck.