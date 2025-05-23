Hudson Welling Named CDL Teen Volunteer of the Year

Photo: CDL Youth & Teen Librarian Stacey Comfort presents Hudson Welling with CDL’s 2024 Youth Service Group Volunteer of the Year. Courtesy CDL

Chelsea District Library (CDL) is proud to announce Chelsea School District student, Hudson Welling, has been named CDL’s 2024 Youth Service Group (YSG) Volunteer of the Year. This award celebrates teens who demonstrate outstanding leadership and commitment while volunteering at the library. Hudson will be recognized by his peers at this year’s YSG orientation sessions and on a plaque hanging in the library’s TeenSpace area.

Hudson is involved in various community service organizations and clubs at school. He’s always busy working hard on his next projects, whether it’s school work, YouTube content, or attending library programs like our recent Teen Writing Workshops with local author Michelle Webster-Hein.

Hudson Welling. Courtesy CDL

Youth & Teen Librarian Stacey reflects on Hudson’s service, “Hudson and his friend Kush volunteered for a lot of behind-the-scenes work in 2024, and they did an incredible job on every project, from prepping jelly cakes to setting up obstacle courses. Hudson was also instrumental in the Percy Jackson Party under the guidance of Librarians Amelia Herron and Jessica Zubik, who said he was eager and easy to work with. Of the party, Hudson said, “It was one of the most fun things I’ve volunteered for!”

The Summer Reading Program kicks off on June 6 at noon, and CDL is always looking for new YSG members who are fourteen years or older. If you are an interested student or parent and want to find out more about YSG volunteer opportunities at CDL, visit the library website at chelseadistrictlibrary.org, and click on the Teen tab, then the Volunteer option. Sign up today by filling out an application online. YSG volunteers help set up and clean up library programs, assist with running the Summer Reading Program, and support the youth & teen librarians. YSG volunteering is a great way to serve our community and meet new friends! Plus, as an added bonus, the group will finish the summer off with a fun party at Pierce Park.