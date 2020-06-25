Advertisement

| 2 min | from Humane Society of Huron Valley |

Ann Arbor, MI (June 23, 2020) – The Humane Society of Huron Valley (HSHV)

was awarded a ninth straight topmost 4-star rating from Charity Navigator,

America’s largest independent charity evaluator. Only 3% of evaluated

charities have received more than eight consecutive 4-star ratings. Charity

Navigator says HSHV outperforms most other charities in

America. <https://www.hshv.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/CharityNavigatortoH

SHV2020.pdf>

“We are honored to receive Charity Navigator’s highest rating again,” says

Tanya Hilgendorf, HSHV’s CEO. “This distinction reflects our accountability

to all our supporters and commitment to remain true to our mission to

promote respect and compassion, to protect from needless suffering and to

help ensure loving, responsible care of animals in the community. We do not

take the privilege of caring for our community’s most vulnerable lightly. We

owe it to those we serve and to those who enable us to do this important

work to be the best we can possibly be. It is our obligation to be cautious

with our resources, to abide by best practices, and to measure and openly

report the results of our efforts.”

“It’s a common misconception that we are funded or overseen by a state or

national humane society. But the fact is that HSHV runs completely

independently and depends on the kindness and generosity of individuals in

our community to help thousands of animals each year,” says Jaclyn

Schaecher, VP Development and Marketing at HSHV. “So it’s of utmost

importance that our donors know we’re making the most of their gifts. Our

repeated 4-star Charity Navigator rating shows that we are a truly top-notch

organization with great governance and strong financial accountability.”

Advertisement

HSHV began serving Ann Arbor in 1896, and is one of only 106 charities in

Michigan with a 4-star Charity Navigator rating, and the only animal shelter

in Michigan that has nine consecutive topmost ratings.

About The Humane Society of Huron Valley:

The Humane Society of Huron Valley, located in Ann Arbor, is an independent

501(c)(3) non-profit organization and relies solely on the generosity of our

supporters to provide critical community programs and services. HSHV is an

award-winning organization, recognized for our best practices and highest

animal “save-rate” among all similar shelters in Michigan. Charity

Navigator, the nation’s top charity evaluator, awarded HSHV a 4-star

ranking, the highest possible. The mission of HSHV is to promote the loving,

responsible care of all animals in our community. HSHV is not affiliated

with any other humane organization and does not receive funding from the

United Way. More information can be found on HSHV’s website

(hshv.org<http://www.hshv.org/>) and on our annual report

(www.hshv.org/annualreport<http://www.hshv.org/annualreport>).

About Charity Navigator:

Charity Navigator,

www.charitynavigator.org<https://www.charitynavigator.org/>, is the largest

charity evaluator in America and its website attracts more visitors than all

other charity rating groups combined. The organization helps guide

intelligent giving by evaluating the Financial Health and Accountability &

Transparency of more than 8,000 charities. Charity Navigator accepts no

advertising or donations from the organizations it evaluates, ensuring

unbiased evaluations, nor does it charge the public for this trusted data.

As a result, Charity Navigator, a 501 (c) (3) public charity itself, depends

on support from individuals, corporations and foundations that believe it

provides a much-needed service to America’s charitable givers. Charity

Navigator, can be reached directly by telephone at (201) 818-1288, or by

mail at 139 Harristown Road, Suite 101, Glen Rock, N.J., 07452