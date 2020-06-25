| 2 min | from Humane Society of Huron Valley |
Ann Arbor, MI (June 23, 2020) – The Humane Society of Huron Valley (HSHV)
was awarded a ninth straight topmost 4-star rating from Charity Navigator,
America’s largest independent charity evaluator. Only 3% of evaluated
charities have received more than eight consecutive 4-star ratings. Charity
Navigator says HSHV outperforms most other charities in
America. <https://www.hshv.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/CharityNavigatortoH
SHV2020.pdf>
“We are honored to receive Charity Navigator’s highest rating again,” says
Tanya Hilgendorf, HSHV’s CEO. “This distinction reflects our accountability
to all our supporters and commitment to remain true to our mission to
promote respect and compassion, to protect from needless suffering and to
help ensure loving, responsible care of animals in the community. We do not
take the privilege of caring for our community’s most vulnerable lightly. We
owe it to those we serve and to those who enable us to do this important
work to be the best we can possibly be. It is our obligation to be cautious
with our resources, to abide by best practices, and to measure and openly
report the results of our efforts.”
“It’s a common misconception that we are funded or overseen by a state or
national humane society. But the fact is that HSHV runs completely
independently and depends on the kindness and generosity of individuals in
our community to help thousands of animals each year,” says Jaclyn
Schaecher, VP Development and Marketing at HSHV. “So it’s of utmost
importance that our donors know we’re making the most of their gifts. Our
repeated 4-star Charity Navigator rating shows that we are a truly top-notch
organization with great governance and strong financial accountability.”
HSHV began serving Ann Arbor in 1896, and is one of only 106 charities in
Michigan with a 4-star Charity Navigator rating, and the only animal shelter
in Michigan that has nine consecutive topmost ratings.
About The Humane Society of Huron Valley:
The Humane Society of Huron Valley, located in Ann Arbor, is an independent
501(c)(3) non-profit organization and relies solely on the generosity of our
supporters to provide critical community programs and services. HSHV is an
award-winning organization, recognized for our best practices and highest
animal “save-rate” among all similar shelters in Michigan. Charity
Navigator, the nation’s top charity evaluator, awarded HSHV a 4-star
ranking, the highest possible. The mission of HSHV is to promote the loving,
responsible care of all animals in our community. HSHV is not affiliated
with any other humane organization and does not receive funding from the
United Way. More information can be found on HSHV’s website
(hshv.org<http://www.hshv.org/>) and on our annual report
(www.hshv.org/annualreport<http://www.hshv.org/annualreport>).
About Charity Navigator:
Charity Navigator,
www.charitynavigator.org<https://www.charitynavigator.org/>, is the largest
charity evaluator in America and its website attracts more visitors than all
other charity rating groups combined. The organization helps guide
intelligent giving by evaluating the Financial Health and Accountability &
Transparency of more than 8,000 charities. Charity Navigator accepts no
advertising or donations from the organizations it evaluates, ensuring
unbiased evaluations, nor does it charge the public for this trusted data.
As a result, Charity Navigator, a 501 (c) (3) public charity itself, depends
on support from individuals, corporations and foundations that believe it
provides a much-needed service to America’s charitable givers. Charity
Navigator, can be reached directly by telephone at (201) 818-1288, or by
mail at 139 Harristown Road, Suite 101, Glen Rock, N.J., 07452