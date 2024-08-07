Hummingbird Welcoming Crew Aims to Attract More Hummingbirds to Saline

Community News

Photo: Ruby-throated hummingbirds (Archilochus colubris) feeding in Saline, summer 2024. Image credits: Jill Estrada and Aaron Liepman.

The Saline Hummingbird Welcoming Crew (SHWC) is a local group that aims to encourage hummingbirds to visit and spend summers in Saline by setting up feeding stations around town. This summer, SHWC has set up two hummingbird feeding stations outside of Saline City Hall (100 N. Harris St) using hummingbird feeders and shepherd’s hooks donated by community members. The feeding stations are regularly cleaned and filled with fresh nectar by SHWC. If possible, we hope to set up a third feeding station at City Hall and others around Saline. If you’d like to join or learn more about SHWC, please contact Mason Liepman (masonliepman@gmail.com). SHWC also appreciates donations of hummingbird feeders and hooks to support this effort.