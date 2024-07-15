Huron River Drive B2B Update

Community News

Photo: Pictured is the construction of the boardwalk that will connect the pedestrian bridge to the asphalt pathway on the Border-to-Border Trail along Huron River Dr between Zeeb Rd and Delhi Metropark in Scio Township. Photo courtesy of WCRC

Construction is moving along on the Border-to-Border Trail along Huron River Dr between Zeeb Rd and Delhi Metropark in Scio Township.

The contractor is currently building the boardwalk that links the pedestrian bridge to the pathway. Later this week, the contractor is scheduled to finish paving the pathway. The paving will take a few days, and it is important for pedestrians and bicyclists to stay off the pathway during that time to avoid damaging the new asphalt surface. Also, freshly placed asphalt is very hot and can cause burns and damage to tires.

For your safety and the safety of workers, please remember to stay out of the work zone. The contractor is working hard to finish the pathway in the coming weeks, and they need room to work! The Washtenaw County Road Commission (WCRC) will continue to send out updates as the project progresses.

Photo: Pictured is the construction of the boardwalk that will connect the pedestrian bridge to the asphalt pathway on the Border-to-Border Trail along Huron River Dr between Zeeb Rd and Delhi Metropark in Scio Township. Photo courtesy of WCRC