Huron River Methodist Church Prepares for Popular Drive-Thru Living Nativity

Annual Event Brings Christmas Story to Life with Real People, Animals, and a Touch of Holiday Spirit

“Come they told me, pa rum pum pum pum…”

The festive holidays are upon us, and Huron River Methodist Church (HRMC) invites you to load up the car to drive through what has quickly become a popular annual event—their drive-thru Living Nativity.

The date this year is Friday, December 13, 6-8 pm. HRMC is located at 7643 Huron River Dr, Dexter.

Visitors stay in the safety and comfort of their cars, get hot chocolate if they want, and drive through scenes bringing the nostalgic Christmas story to life. Volunteers create the settings of the angel Gabriel visiting Mary, Joseph, and Mary traveling to Jerusalem (with real donkeys, the shepherds watching their flock of sheep, the wise men with camels, and of course the variety of animals at the culminating manger scene.

A soundtrack guides visitors through the nativity scenes. The people are real. The animals are real. The story has a real impact.

Author Cindy Reynolds wrote the script and says, “This isn’t just a story about what happened in the days when Christ was born, it is a story about what is happening now in our world, how humankind continues the same journey, seeking light in dark times.”

“We are hoping that visitors feel a connection to the story of the birth of Jesus,” says past organizer Robin Woodward. “Many have heard the story told, but to see it unfold with people and live animals offers a unique perspective.”

“A new born king to see, pa rum pum pum pum…”