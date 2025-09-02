Huron River Methodist Church Relaunches Next Step Rec Ministry

Huron River Methodist Church is relaunching its Next Step Rec (NSR) sports and recreation ministry this fall, bringing a slate of new and returning programs designed to serve the community through faith, fitness, and fellowship.

“My team and I are working hard to bring a variety of old and new programs to our church and community,” said Katherine Kuzma, Next Step Rec Director.

Expanding Youth and Family Programs

This winter will mark the fifth season of Upwards Basketball for kids from Young 5 through sixth grade. The program, which already partners with Grace Bible Church, may soon include St. Joseph Catholic Church as well.

NSR is also expanding opportunities for homeschool families. Beginning September 30, the church will launch a comprehensive 10-week Home School Physical Education program with fall, winter, and spring sessions. A new Preschool Physical Education course is also set to begin this fall.

Plans are also in place for a three-day basketball camp December 29-31 and for Upwards Flag Football this spring in partnership with St. Joseph Catholic Church. Looking further ahead, a kids’ volleyball camp is slated to begin next summer, and summer basketball camps are already scheduled for 2026.

Girls work on ball-handling skills as part of the church’s youth basketball camp, one of many programs offered through Next Step Rec. Courtesy of HRMC

Fitness and Fellowship for All Ages

Kuzma said NSR will continue to host drop-in sports four nights a week, including pickleball, basketball, 40+ basketball, and volleyball.

This summer, the church offered two weeks of basketball camp for grades 1–8, along with Bible-based fitness programs like Strong in Jesus and Senior Strong in Jesus Fitness Studies, which Kuzma called “a hit this summer!”

On September 8, the church will launch a variety of fitness classes for adults and seniors, using a new punch-card system to keep programming affordable and accessible.

Community members take part in a fitness class, blending exercise and faith at Huron River Methodist Church. Courtesy of HRMC

Partnering with Area Churches

Kuzma emphasized that collaboration is at the heart of NSR’s relaunch. “We plan to partner with area churches to create opportunities for uniting the churches in our area on something we all can agree on… the love of Christ and fun fellowship through sport, fitness, and recreation opportunities,” she said.

Among the first projects is a pickleball tournament with St. Joseph Catholic Church this winter to benefit the Feed My Starving Children ministry.

Kuzma has been busy meeting with other area churches to build collaboration around the shared goal of physical, mental, and spiritual wellness.

For more information on NSR’s offerings, including youth PE and fitness classes, visit https://www.huronrivermethodist.org/next-step-rec