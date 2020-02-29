Advertisement





A big second quarter run proved too much for the Chelsea girls basketball team to overcome as the Bulldogs fell to Ann Arbor Huron 50-40 in a battle between two of the top teams in the Ann Arbor area Friday night.

The game was a matchup between the SEC White champion Bulldogs and SEC Red Champion River Rats and both teams had been highly ranked in their respective divisions during the season.

Emily McCalla opened the game with a triple, but Huron answered with a 9-1 run to force a Bulldogs timeout.

The teams traded baskets in flurry in the final minute of the first with Huron taking a 16-11 after one.

Advertisement

Emily McCalla led Chelsea with 11 points against Huron. Photo by Mike Williamson

The Bulldogs would pull within three 20-17 late in the second, but Huron went on a 12-2 run to close the half including a triple at the buzzer to take a 32-19 lead at the break.

The lead would grow to 15 in the third, but the Bulldogs tried to fight back and cut it to 10, but Huron would hold a 42-30 lead after three and would get no closer then 10 points the rest of the way.

McCalla led the Bulldogs with 11 points, while Riley Davis added 10.

Jessi Emmert chipped in with eight points, Megan McCalla six, and Kiersten Anstead five.

The Bulldogs fell to 17-3 overall on the season. They open Division 2 district play Monday night when they host Eaton Rapids (14-6) at 7:00 PM.