At its June 8, 2020, meeting, Dexter City Council considered recommendations from the city’s Planning Commission to grant The Encore Musical Theatre two requests in their bid to remodel the Copeland School building into a new home for their productions.

The two requests, one for rezoning the property from residential to commercial and the second for adaptive land use, were met with resistance from the Planning Commission in the past two months. In April, the commission directed The Encore to provide more detail in their site plan and vet their claims. The plan was still incomplete in May which frustrated the commission. At its June meeting, however, The Encore presented an impressive plan to the commission who quickly and unanimously approved its two requests.

“The applicant has addressed all of the concerns that the Planning Commission had regarding the conditional rezoning agreement, as well as those comments that came from the public,” Dexter Community Development Manager, Michelle Aniol, told the council. “I’m happy to bring this in front of you today.”

Parking was perhaps the biggest concern of the Planning Commission, specifically the impact it would have on the unimproved parking spaces on the side streets of Edison, Fourth, and Hudson. With more than enough developed parking spots available (215) along Main St., on the Copeland property, and in an agreement with St. Andrew’s Church for use of their lot, patrons of the theatre will be instructed to avoid parking on the shoulder of the side streets.

Ms. Aniol walked the council through other issues that had been resolved such as landscape screening for adjacent properties, a perpetual easement for the playground, signage design, seating capacity (250), and hours of operation.

Very little discussion followed the summary update and the council heartily and unanimously approved The Encore’s two requests.

Next steps for The Encore will be to submit a zoning compliance application for interior remodeling which will be reviewed by the city staff. Once verified and approved, The Encore will be able to apply for a building permit from the county.